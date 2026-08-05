Jean Silva Thinks Movsar Evloev Will Pull Out of 145 lbs Title Fight

UFC featherweight contender Jean Silva is not convinced that Movsar Evloev will actually make it to the upcoming 145 lbs title fight.

On Tuesday, UFC president Dana White officially revealed that Silva will fight Yair Rodriguez in the main event of Noche UFC on September 12.

With Silva vs. Rodriguez now official, it’s reasonable to assume that Evloev will be getting the next 145 lbs title shot against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. But if that’s the case, Silva is not convinced Evloev will actually step into the Octagon.

Jean Silva Has Doubts About Movsar Evloev Fighting for the Belt

In a YouTube video posted after his fight with Rodriguez for Noche UFC was made official, Silva explained that he still thinks that he’ll be fighting Volkanovski for the title next, as he simply doesn’t believe Evloev will make it to the title fight without pulling out first.

“Probably Evloev will fight while there’s no one else but there’s a big risk that he’ll pull out of the fight and they’ll put me in there… I have a slight feeling in my heart that Evloev will pull out and I’ll fight (Volkanovski),” Silva said (via Bloody Elbow).

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Jean Silva Says UFC Hates Aljamain Sterling

Aside from Evloev, another fighter who is in the title mix at 145 lbs is former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

But while Sterling is not currently fight-booked and technically could be in the mix for the title shot at featherweight instead of Sterling, Silva believes that Sterling is not an option at all because the UFC “hates” him.

“Sterling, I don’t think they’re going to put him in a title fight. Yeah, never. Precisely because the UFC hates him,” Silva said.

We’ll find out soon what the UFC matchmakers have in mind for the featherweight title shot, but most likely, it’s going to be Evloev finally getting a crack at the champ after going 10-0 in the UFC.

The winner of Silva vs. Rodriguez — especially if it’s Silva — will presumably be next up in line for the belt against the winner of Volkanovski vs. Evloev, with Sterling just behind them.