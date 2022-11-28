Jiri Prochazka Gives Passionate Statement Days After Vacating UFC Title

Jiri Prochazka was forced to vacate his UFC light heavyweight belt after sustaining a shoulder injury, but he plans to recover and come back to “show who is the rightful champion.”

“Denisa” was scheduled to rematch the man he took the belt from earlier this year, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 282 on December 10. However, UFC president Dana White told Yahoo Sports on November 23 that Prochazka’s “shoulder got wrecked in a standard wrestling accident type of thing” ahead of the match.

“This is the worst shoulder injury the doctors have seen in UFC history,” White said. “It’s really f****** bad. His shoulder is very, very bad. He’s going to have serious surgery that will require extensive rehab.”

Because of the lengthy rehabilitation process, Prochazka vacated the strap, and Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev will square off for it as the event’s headliner.

The Injury ‘Does Not Change My Inner Feeling of Being a Champion,’ Prochazka Tweeted

Prochazka took to Twitter on November 27 to share a passionate statement for his fans. He reiterated that although he is not the 205-pound division’s official champion anymore, he still felt like it.

“Grateful,” Prochazka tweeted. “There are no obstacles, just an opportunity to see the same path from a different angle and be Stronger and more human. Once you accept the path of the Warrior or simply be absolutely honest to yourself, then you know deep inside what is false and what is true, where your Path is. Title?

“I became the UFC Champion 5 months ago and the current situation does not change my inner feeling of being a Champion, that is the Feeling and the Reason why I started MMA. To Be the Champion of the Best and to be the best of the best.”

Prochazka Will Eagerly Watch Who Becomes Light Heavyweight’s Newest King, Vows to Test Them Upon His Return

When Blachowicz and Ankalaev go to war in Las Vegas, Prochazka will most likely be watching. And he vowed to meet the newest champion inside the Octagon to find out who the champion really is.

“This is my Infinite Motivation and Spirit-Consciousness and Will to ACT,” Prochazka tweeted. “I can’t move it even if I force it, It’s like Gravity, a law of physics. So if someone wins the LHW UFC title and proves they are the best NOW while I rest, I will be honored to see that performance and then get ready to show who is the Rightful Champion of this division and MUCH more 1P4P.

“I Thank my fans for their support and trust. This is the Beginning, of something Greater. I love you. #Bushido #Kaisen #Strongest #Unstoppable 1P4P.”

Prochazka has a professional mixed martial arts record of 29-3-1 which includes 25 wins via KO/TKO and three by submission. Only one of his victories has come by decision. Prochazka became the UFC’s light heavyweight champion with only three fights in the division.

After knocking out two former title contenders, Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir, Denisa fought Teixeira for the belt at UFC 275 in June. After a blood-and-guts war, Prochazka managed to submit Teixeira with a rear-naked choke at 4:32 of the fifth round.

The bout is viewed by many as the promotion’s fight of the year, and fans were set to see part two in December before Prochazka’s injury.