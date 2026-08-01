Jiri Prochazka Sends Blunt Message to Paulo Costa

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka sent a blunt message to Paulo Costa about a potential matchup between them.

Prochazka is coming off a KO loss to Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in April in a failed bid to win the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. On the same card, Costa knocked out Azamat Murzakanov to emerge as a serious contender at 205 lbs.

So, it’s possible that the two could be paired up for a matchup given they are on the same timeline and are both ranked at the top of the weight class.

Jiri Prochazka Sends Message to Paulo Costa

Taking to his social media, Prochazka sent a message to Costa, suggesting that the UFC has already offered them a fight against one another.

“Paulo Costa. Don’t tag me, don’t mention me in your posts because you have a offer from UFC to fight me October or November. And if you don’t want to fight me, don’t mention me, don’t speak about me,” Prochazka said in the video.

Costa then responded to Prochazka, saying the following in response:

“EVERYONE wants to fight me because I’m THE GUY in this boring division. But the TRUTH is : so far, nobody has mentioned your name to me. So go back to doing that weird thing of yours—whatever the hell it is you’re doing, man,” Costa wrote on X.

😂EVERYONE wants to fight me because I’m THE GUY in this boring division. But the TRUTH is : so far, nobody has mentioned your name to me. So go back to doing that weird thing of yours—whatever the hell it is you’re doing, man. https://t.co/kT7U6a0h8c — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) August 1, 2026

The Fight Makes Sense

Based on the fact that Prochazka and Costa are two of the best strikers in the UFC light heavyweight division and also the fact that they are both on the same timeline right now, this matchup makes a ton of sense, with the winner jumping into immediate title contention at 205 lbs.

With Ulberg out until 2027 due to recovering from an ACL tear, the rest of the division needs to keep moving on. It does feel like, with this news that the UFC has offered Prochazka and Costa the fight against one another, that Magomed Ankalaev will be the next one to face Ulberg when he returns to the Octagon. But we’ll see what the UFC matchmakers decide to do.