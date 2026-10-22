Joaquin Buckley Announces Shocking UFC Career News

UFC welterweight fighter Joaquin Buckley announced some shocking career news as he intends to retire from the sport after one more fight.

Buckley was brutally knocked out with a knee by Mike Malott at UFC Edmonton this past weekend, which was his third straight loss.

The knockout was devastating and left his grandmother emotionally upset, so much so that she told Buckley to retire, which he is going to do after one more fight.

Joaquin Buckley Announces UFC Retirement

Taking to his social media, Buckley issued a video statement where he explained why a phone call with his grandmother convinced him to walk away from the UFC after he takes one last fight.

“Love You Granny Thank you for your honesty and prayers. All the people who’ve stayed close to me through all of this I’m taking one more fight. This will be my last one. I’ve given a lot to this game. More than I should have in some ways. There comes a point where you have to stop before you give up too much of yourself. This is that point. I’m doing this for my longevity and for my babies my Lightskin twin and my Lil Crust. So I can still be here, present, and whole for the people who actually matter. I’m going to give everything I have left in this camp. And I’m trusting God to get me through whatever comes with it. Follow the journey, @IAmJoaquinBuckley @kickstreaming “Surely you have granted him unending blessings and made him glad with the joy of your presence.” — Psalm 21:6 One more. Then I’m done. I love ya,” Buckley wrote on his Instagram.

Joaquin Buckley UFC Career

The 32-year-old Buckley made his UFC debut in August 2020 with a knockout loss to Kevin Holland on short notice. Two months later, in October 2020, he scored one of the best knockouts in UFC history when he finished Impa Kasanganay with a spinning back kick. That was the high point of his UFC career, though he has earned some big wins during his career over the likes of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and Colby Covington.

Overall, Buckley has a 21-9 record in MMA, including an 11-7 record in the UFC. He is known as a devastating knockout artist who has won 15 fights by knockout during his MMA career. But he has been knocked out five times himself, and he wants to walk away with his wits intact.