Joe Rogan Criticizes Show/Win Pay Model in Combat Sports

UFC commentator Joe Rogan criticized the show/win pay model in combat sports, suggesting promotions including the UFC should get away from it.

With the show/win pay model, fighters get half their pay to show up and fight (their show money), and they get another half when they win the fight (their win money).

This is the pay structure for most of the UFC’s athletes, although some are on a flat pay model where the result of the bout doesn’t matter in regard to their pay. For most fighters, though, if they lose their fight, they only get half their pay — and Rogan has a problem with that.

Joe Rogan Wants to Get Rid of Show/Win Pay Structure

Speaking on a recent edition of “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, Rogan made clear his feelings on the show/win structure in combat sports, saying he doesn’t like it and wishes that it would be done away with.

“If I make a bad call as a commentator, it’s like, ‘Oh, Joe’s an idiot.’ That doesn’t mean anything. Nobody loses money. Somebody could lose half their purse (if the judges make a mistake), which I hate, by the way. I don’t like the whole win bonus. Everybody’s trying to win. I can’t stand it. You’re a prize fighter. You should get paid to compete, this is the number. It shouldn’t be dependent upon judges’ decisions. It should be dependent upon you showed up, you fought your ass off, you’re trying to win. Nobody’s trying to lose. What are we doing?” Rogan said (via Bloody Elbow).

Would the UFC Ever Ditch the Show/Win Pay Model?

Although it’s a bit surprising to hear Rogan being critical about the way that fighting promotions, including his employer, the UFC, pay their fighters, he is right that there is a serious issue with the show/win model.

As Rogan stated, in most jobs for regular, everyday people, you get paid a set amount of money to do your job, regardless of how your performance goes. In combat sports, however, including the UFC, you are only guaranteed one check, and you need to win the fight to get a second check.

As Rogan mentioned, when you have a judge render a controversial decision, it could cost someone their livelihood. Not only that, but you also put extra stress on the referees, who already have a difficult job. If they stop a fight too early, they could cost someone half their money.

Would the UFC, or other fighting promotions, ever go away from the show/win model? It’s not likely, and the reason is that they don’t have to.

By dangling the carrot, the hope is that it produces better fights, and that fighters compete harder knowing that they are only guaranteed half their money just for showing up.

While there is some merit to that line of thinking, it does feel like most fighters would prefer a flat pay rate, and you often see the bigger names get that type of payment.

For most fighters, the show/win pay model is a way of life — and it feels unlikely to change anytime soon.