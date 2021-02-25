UFC Commentator Joe Rogan Told to ‘Move On’ By Fighter

It’s time for Joe Rogan to “move on” from wanting a specific fight, according to a top UFC lightweight contender.

In episode No. 101 of the Joe Rogan Experience MMA Show, Rogan spoke with retired MMA fighter Travis Lutter and No. 1 ranked UFC middleweight Kevin Holland. During the recent podcast, Rogan said he’d like to see No. 1 ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier and No. 3 ranked Charles Oliveira fight for the belt should current champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vacate it.

“I’m more interested to see Oliveira fight for the title than anybody in that division,” Rogan said via Essentially Sports.

“Man, I want to see him fight for the title,” Rogan continued. “I wanna see him fight Dustin.”

“Du Bronx” is on an eight-fight win streak and is coming off a dominant decision victory over Tony Ferguson in December. Poirier is riding a two-fight win streak and is 6-1 in his last seven. In his most recent outing, “The Diamond” defeated MMA superstar Conor McGregor by second-round TKO in January.

From a rankings standpoint, a fight between Oliveira and Poirier makes sense for the potentially vacant belt as No. 2 ranked Justin Gaethje was defeated in his last fight by Nurmagomedov. However, Poirier appears to be lining up a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor. The lightweight belt will likely not be on the line.

On Thursday, Oliveira (30-8, 1 NC) shared an article by BJPenn.com which covered Rogan’s opinion on Oliveira vs. Poirier. Du Bronx agreed with Rogan that he should fight Poirier for the belt, but believes The Diamond is on a collision course with McGregor.

“Me too @joerogan but Dustin has other plans,” Oliveira wrote. “So lets move on.”

Rogan Would Also Like to See Oliveira vs. Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from MMA after defeating Gaethje in October, however UFC president Dana White still holds optimism that “The Eagle” will fight one more time.

An opponent for Nurmagomedov that interests Rogan is Du Bronx.

“That would have been an interesting fight to see him vs Khabib,” Rogan said via Essentially Sports. “The way Oliveira controlled [Tony Ferguson] on the ground. We wanted to know what would happen because Tony is dangerous off his back.”

“I believe [Nurmagomedov] is the GOAT of that division, but I don’t know what would have happened with Oliveira until you see it,” Rogan continued. “With Oliveira, there are moments when Cub Swanson knocked him, there’s moments when you go back in his career and you go, this guy is not the greatest.

“Then you see him in some fights like the Kevin Lee fight… He’s just so technical, everything’s so good. He’s never out of position. He doesn’t force anything.”

Oliveira Has More Options at Lightweight Than Poirier

Although he is on a stellar win streak, Oliveira will likely have to win one more fight before earning a title shot.

There are other exciting possible bouts for Du Bronx in the top five of the lightweight division, including Gaethje and No. 4 ranked Michael Chandler. Neither fighter has been officially booked for a fight.

