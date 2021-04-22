Joe Rogan Put on Blast By UFC Star: ‘I Was Very Upset’

A star was “upset” with color commentator Joe Rogan‘s comments during their fight at UFC 260 last month.

March 27 marked a major comeback for UFC bantamweight “Sugar” Sean O’Malley, earning a showstopping third-round KO of Thomas Almeida during the event’s main card. It was O’Malley’s first bout since suffering the first loss of his professional MMA career.

And according to Sugar, he’s not happy with Rogan’s assessment of how he lost that fight.

O’Malley lost via first-round TKO to Marlon “Chito” Vera last August at UFC 252. O’Malley’s leg was comprised courtesy of Chito’s low kick and it led to O’Malley being finished by ruthless ground strikes.

Appearing on a recent episode of Food Truck Diaries with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, O’Malley outlined his issue with Rogan’s commentary at UFC 260. Sugar believes Rogan put too much emphasis on Chito’s leg kicks. O’Malley maintained that he landed the bigger blows to his opponent’s lower half and that it was the toe of Vera that affected the nerve of his leg, something that “hasn’t happened since.”

“I was very upset with Rogan’s commentary on my fight,” O’Malley said via MiddleEasy.com. “He was just saying how Chito kicked my leg off me, beat my leg up. You go watch that, I kick his leg way harder, way more than he kicks mine.

“Like if you watch the fight, I watched it a lot, in slow motion, where he kicked my nerve… I know how to defend a leg kick. A lot of people, going into that (Almeida) fight, that was the big thing, ‘Thomas is going to kick his leg.’ I know how to f****** defend a leg kick. I know how to check, I know how to pull out.

“When I was fighting Chito, I pulled out, and literally his big toe hit that nerve and I got dropped,” O’Malley added. “Joe said ‘It happens all the time, it happened to Michael Chandler.’ It doesn’t (happen all the time). It hasn’t happened since my fight.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

O’Malley Has Recently Called Out Multiple Bantamweights, Including 2 Former Champs

O’Malley hopes to break into the top 15 with his next victory by calling out multiple ranked fighters. This includes two former bantamweight champions, No. 1-ranked Petr Yan and No. 9-ranked Dominick Cruz.

Hey @PetrYanUFC what are you doing in July brotha? Wana beat me up while you wait for your rematch? — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) April 14, 2021

He also recently challenged Pedro Munhoz, who is ranked No. 8, to fight at UFC 264 on July 10.

With Sugar’s popularity as one of the most followed UFC fighters on social media, it shouldn’t surprise fans to see O’Malley potentially skip the line and fight a top-10 ranked 135er.

His skyrocketing popularity is bolstered by his eccentric personality and a professional MMA record of 13-1, with nine victories coming way by KO/TKO.

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’