John Castaneda Reacts to Split Decision Loss at UFC Vegas 121

UFC bantamweight veteran John Castaneda reacted to a split-decision loss at UFC Vegas 121 against Alatengheili.

In a fight that many felt Castaneda should have won on the judges’ scorecards, he lost a split decision when two of the three judges sided with Alatengheili.

Now, Castaneda has spoken out about the loss, admitting that he played it safe in the third round thinking he was up two rounds to none — and it cost him big time.

John Castaneda Reacts to UFC Vegas 121 Loss

Taking to his social media following the fight, Castaneda shared an honest statement about his loss at UFC Vegas 121 to Alatengheili.

“Saturday night didn’t go my way. This sport has a way of giving you exactly what you need, even when it isn’t what you wanted. I prepared well, I believed in myself, and I stepped in there ready to compete. The result is mine to own. What disappoints me most is knowing that I took the easy way out when I believed I was up two rounds to zero. Instead of continuing to fight with the urgency and intent that got me there, I allowed myself to get comfortable and tried to protect what I thought I had already earned,” Castaneda wrote on his Instagram.

“Comfortability BREEDS complacency. I played possum in probably the most important third round of my career. I consciously made the decision to play it safe because I thought I had secured the win, and that decision cost me everything. At this level, you can’t assume anything, you can’t coast, and you can’t leave your fate in anyone else’s hands. I paid the ultimate price for that lesson Saturday night, and it’s one I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career.

“I’ve been doing this long enough to understand that one night doesn’t define the work, the growth, or the person behind it. Wins deserve to be appreciated, and losses deserve to be learned from. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, family, friends, sponsors, and everyone who continues to support me through every chapter of this career. I don’t take any of it for granted. I’ll take some time, reflect, and see what’s next for me. Grateful for the opportunity. Proud to represent the people in my corner. Most importantly, I’m healthy, I’m surrounded by people I love, and my faith in God remains bigger than any win or loss. There’s a lot to be grateful for.”

What’s Next for John Castaneda?

With the loss, Castaneda’s UFC record dropped to 4-5-1, and he is currently riding a four-fight winless streak at the moment.

While one would hope Castaneda gets another fight in the UFC, he could be released since he hasn’t won a fight since 2023.

However, since most people did think that Castaneda won this fight against Alatengheili, one would hope that the UFC would give him the chance to right the ship and get one more fight inside the Octagon, though it’s certainly not a lock that he gets another one.