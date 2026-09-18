Jon Anik Explains Ilia Topuria’s Loaded Gloves Comments

UFC commentator Jon Anik attempted to explain Ilia Topuria’s loaded gloves comments about UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Topuria was defeated by Gaethje via fourth-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 in a fight where he took a ton of damage.

Now, three months after the fact, Topuria has come out and claimed that Gaethje used loaded gloves during the fight, which is why he did so much damage to him, and Anik thinks he knows why Topuria is saying what he has.

Jon Anik’s Theory for Ilia Topuria’s Comments

Speaking at the UFC 331 pre-fight press conference, Anik shared his theory for why Topuria made the comments he did about the loaded gloves.

“Justin Gaethje has tremendous genetics. Even after that win over Ilia Topuria, he acknowledged his parents’ bone density. I think anybody who has shaken Justin Gaethje’s hands knows that guy’s got some natural gifts, and he used them to the best of his ability on June 14. I’m not sure if Topuria is maybe angling for a rematch or what, but I think those words are a little bit forgettable, and I think he would probably recognize that, as well,” Anik said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Regulator Says Ilia Topuria is Wrong

According to Andy Foster, one of three regulators who worked UFC Freedom 250, Topuria is flat-out wrong, as he insists that Gaethje’s gloves were checked and were deemed fully legal.

“His gloves and wraps were fine and totally within regulations. Also well inspected by multiple inspectors,” Foster said.

But will Topuria’s comments be enough to get him the rematch? If they are, then it will have been worth it for him to go out there and make these public accusations about Gaethje.

Topuria has not fought since Gaethje beat him, and with other contenders such as Arman Tsarukyan waiting for a title shot, he doesn’t deserve an immediate rematch when we are talking about merit.

But if the UFC believes the rematch between Topuria and Gaethje is the biggest fight that they can make right now, then they’ll go ahead and book it, even if Topuria doesn’t necessarily deserve the rematch.