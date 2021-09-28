UFC’s Jon Jones Suffers Another Blow After Latest Arrest [LOOK]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is no longer on top of the men’s pound-for-pound rankings, dropping to the No. 2 spot days after his arrest in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On Friday, September 24, 2021, “Bones” was arrested and charged “with misdemeanor battery domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle,” according to a report from ESPN. Little details have been shared about what Jones has been accused about.

And on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the official UFC rankings updated with a new king of the pound-for-pound list, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Also, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski rose to No. 3, dropping middleweight king Israel Adesanya to No. 4.

Here are the rankings below:

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Jon Jones

3. Alexander Volkanovski

4. Israel Adesanya

5. Francis Ngannou

6. Dustin Poirier

7. Jan Blachowicz

8. Stipe Miocic

9. Max Holloway

10. Charles Oliveira

11. Brandon Moreno

12. Robert Whittaker

13. Petr Yan

14. Ciryl Gane

15. Justin Gaethje

All of the UFC’s rankings, including the pound-for-pound list, are determined by select media members.

“Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members,” according to the UFC. “The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Do-or-Die for Robbie Lawler: ‘Ruthless’ Needs a Win at UFC 266