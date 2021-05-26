Jon Jones Makes Big Decision: ‘Next Chapter of My Career’

UFC superstar Jon Jones announced via social media on Wednesday the hiring of longtime boxing promoter Richard Schaefer as one of his new representatives, a curious move but one the 33-year-old seems to believe will help him secure the megafights he desires in the UFC.

Jones posted about his big decision on Instagram.

He said, “I have retained Richard Schaefer as my advisor. Richard has been in the combat space for over 20 years and has put together some of the biggest global pay-per-view events over that period. The likes of [Floyd] Mayweather, [Oscar] De La Hoya, Canelo [Alvarez], [Bernard] Hopkins, [Marco Antonio] Barrera and [Juan Manuel] Marquez have headlined the exciting events that Richard has produced. His knowledge and experience of the pay-per-view industry and combat sports are second to none.”

Indeed, Schaefer has helped promote some of the biggest fights in boxing history including the 2007 megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya.

But Schaefer doesn’t seem to have any real connection to the UFC or MMA in general, so it’s going to be interesting to see how exactly Schaefer’s experience in boxing, a sport that operates under a completely different set of rules behind the scenes thanks in large part to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, helps Jones get UFC fights.

After all, Jones is already under contract with the UFC, so there’s not really anything for the two sides to negotiate unless the UFC chooses to do it.

Regardless, “Bones” is excited about adding Schaefer to the mix.

He posted, “I am excited to embark on this next chapter of my career as I continue to cement my place in history as one of the greats with Richard as my advisor. I can’t wait to give my fans and the sport the fights they want to see.”

Jones Seems Content To Wait for Superfight

Jones was supposedly on his way to facing UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou next, but that idea got shelved when it became apparent Jones wanted more money for the superfight than the UFC was willing to pay.

Now, Jones seems content at playing the long game. In fact, one of his most recent tweets on social media suggests he’s looking to sit out action for another year or so.

He posted, ‘Honestly I feel like the only people that it benefits, me jumping in their early are the other heavy weights. The way I’m training, I’m gonna be a real problem this time next year. I’m comfortable enough to wait and that’s exactly what I’ll do”.

Keep in mind that Jones hasn’t competed since beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020.

So he’s already been out of action for over a year now and could see himself sitting out until this time next year, too.

Jones vs. UFC Set To Continue

Jones continues to add weight to his previously lanky frame, and his transformation from long and lean to bulky and mean has excited fans all around the world about his potential move up to the heavyweight ranks.

But so far it appears that neither Jones nor the UFC is willing to budge, so the only fight Jones will have on his hands for the foreseeable future is against UFC officials.

Sitting out for two years or more seems like huge a waste of time, as does hiring a boxing promoter to help negotiate with UFC officials about a contract Jones already signed.

But Jones believes this is the right move for him, and now the world waits to see how all these things play out.

