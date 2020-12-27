‘Absolute King’ Jon Jones Claps Back at Haters

UFC superstar Jon Jones clapped back at his haters on Sunday via social media after posting about how happy he was with his year. Jones posted, “Finished this year feeling like an absolute king, so many things to be proud of this year. Refuse to lose.”

Finished this year feeling like an absolute king, so many things to be proud of this year. Refuse to lose — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 27, 2020

Of course, Jones was almost immediately trolled by someone over his most recent arrest.

But Jones had the last laugh by posting, “Making almost 100k a month in sponsors this year, the most ever, won a world title, hosted like 40 charity events, you just can’t stop a blessed man.”

You can see that interaction below.

Making almost 100k a month in sponsors this year, the most ever. won a world title, hosted like 40 charity events, you just can’t stop a blessed man 🤷🏾‍♂️ — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 27, 2020

Earlier this year, Jones agreed to a plea deal in New Mexico after being charged with a second DUI. According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jones will not need to serve any jail time so long as he follows the terms of that agreement.

Still, Jones finished the year feeling happy about his efforts overall.

Jones defended his 205-pound belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February.

By the summer, Jones had vacated his UFC light heavyweight championship.

The American briefly considered retirement after not being able to immediately secure his desired superfight in the UFC’s heavyweight division, but now Jones is happy to wait for his shot at UFC gold in a second division.

While the longtime pound-for-pound king of MMA is ready to lock horns with either UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic or top-ranked contender Francis Ngannou next year, Jones is also happy to have been so involved in charity work and other enterprises over the past year.

Perhaps most notably, Jones is actively engaged in the CARE Project in New Mexico.

During the holiday season, Jones handed out $25,000 to shoppers at a local Walmart in Albuquerque.

The world’s most decorated UFC fighter frequently reps that kind of charity work via social media.

On top of that, Jones seems excited to be pulling in over $100,000 per month from his various sponsorship deals.

For example, Jones is a brand ambassador for boohooMan, and the UFC legend could be poised to have an even bigger and better year in 2021.

Jones didn’t enjoy a perfect year in 2020, but he’s happy with how his year ended overall.

