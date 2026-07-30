Jon Jones Says Daniel Cormier Admitted Hate Is for Show

UFC legend Jon Jones said that Daniel Cormier admitted that their rivalry these days is just for show and that he doesn’t hate him anymore.

Jones and Cormier had one of the greatest all-time rivalries inside the Octagon. The two met twice, first at UFC 182 in January 2015 when Jones beat Cormier via unanimous decision, and then again at UFC 214 in July 2017, when Jones knocked Cormier out with a head kick before the fight was overturned to a No Contest after Jones tested positive for banned substances.

Over the years, the two have continued to show their bad blood in interviews and whenever they are together at UFC events. But according to Jones, Cormier recently told him that his hatred towards him is just for show, and that they are cool now.

Jon Jones Speaks on Daniel Cormier Rivalry

Speaking to ALF Global in a recent interview, Jones revealed that he had a cordial conversation with Cormier during their filming of the “Alf Reality” television show in Russia, where “DC” admitted to “Bones” that he no longer holds any ill will towards him.

“I would shake his hand if I had the opportunity to. I attempted to create some sort of a positive relationship with him multiple times throughout the TV show. One time we were sitting down on the couch together and I said, ‘Isn’t this nice for us to just sit here, no problems, just enjoying the moment?’ He goes, ‘Yeah this is nice, but Jon being your enemy has made me too much money over the years. So even though I have no problem with you, when the cameras turn on I can never be your friend in front of people,'” Jones said of Cormier (via MMAjunkie.com).

“People thinking that we hate each other is very lucrative to me, and I want it to be like this.’ And I said, ‘OK, alright, cool,’ but I respect him for telling me that he actually doesn’t hate me. To him, there’s a part of it that’s business. There’s probably another side inside of him where I’ll never be his favorite person because I beat him in a time where he was considered one of the greatest fighters on the planet. I’m the one person that has come between him and being considered one of the greatest fighters ever. Myself and I guess Stipe Miocic.”

Jones, Cormier Are Two All-Time Greats

Regardless of whether their beef is for real or for show, there is no doubt that Jones and Cormier are two of the all-time greats in MMA, and their rivalry during the prime of their UFC careers was one of the best in the sport’s history.

Jones and Cormier had two terrific fights inside the Octagon, and the pair made a ton of money during their two fights as fans ate up the animosity between the two in the lead-up to two great fights.

But as the years go on, it seems like the beef between them is finally over.