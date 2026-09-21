Jon Jones Reveals Decision to Take Gable Steveson Backstage

UFC legend Jon Jones revealed it was his decision to take Gable Steveson backstage instead of waiting for Sean Sharaf’s hand to be raised.

In the biggest upset in UFC history, according to the betting odds, Steveson was brutally knocked out as a -2500 betting favorite in just 12 seconds by Sharaf on the UFC 331 main card.

After getting stopped, Steveson declined to wait until UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer raised Sharaf’s hand and announced him as the winner, which led to Steveson being criticized by UFC announcer Daniel Cormier, among others.

However, Jones is now saying that it was his call to leave the Octagon and head backstage.

Jon Jones Takes the Bullet for Gable Steveson

Taking to his social media on Monday, Jones took the bullet for Steveson by revealing it was his decision, not Steveson’s, to immediately head backstage after getting knocked out by Sharaf instead of waiting around to hear his opponent announced as the victor.

“I’ve seen some reports on line and I really wanted to clear the air. It was my decision to take Gable straight to the back after the fight. Honestly it was the first time in this situation for me and my instant reaction was to get my friend to the back to make sure he was ok. Gable’s work ethic and will to win is there and I stand by him and believe he will go on to be one of the best heavyweights in the ufc. He will be back I’m sure of it,” Jones wrote on his X.

Jon Jones Confident Gable Steveson Will Be Back

As Jones said in his post, he is confident that Steveson will be back despite suffering such a brutal KO loss to Sharaf.

At just 26 years of age, Steveson is still one of the youngest heavyweights in the UFC, and he comes from an elite wrestling pedigree that puts him ahead of most fighters in his weight class.

His striking defense certainly needs work, but given his athletic gifts and the fact that he trains with Jones, if anyone can bounce back, it’s Steveson.