Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: ‘Here’s a Few Clips’

UFC superstar Jon Jones hasn’t been given the superfight he wants most next against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou just yet, but that hasn’t kept “Bones” from training for the megafight as if he has. Jones posted a few more video clips of his continuous training for the fight via Instagram over the weekend. Jones seems to be working on his boxing skills as he heads toward what would probably be the toughest test of his career against Ngannou.

Jones posted, “Here’s a few clips from last night’s practice. My body was sore all over from a long week of lifting, it was far from perfect but we still got that work in…”.

Jones Remains Pound-For-Pound King of UFC

Jones is one of the most decorated fighters in UFC history. He might actually be the most accomplished UFC fighter in history, and its best pound-for-pound competitor as well.

The longtime UFC light heavyweight champion vacated his title after beating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020.

The current pound-for-pound king of the UFC dropped his 205-pound belt last year because he wants to move up to the heavyweight ranks to fight for gold against Ngannou.

But Jones has also has been demanding more money for the megafight than the UFC seemingly wants to pay.

That’s lead to him being out of the Octagon for over 17 months now with no real end in sight.

Ngannou Might Be Scariest UFC Fighter Ever

Meanwhile, Ngannou is one of the hardest-hitting fighters in combat sports history.

He’s been compared to the likes of boxing’s Mike Tyson and Deontay Wilder in terms of his epic one-punch knockout power, and he’s dominated his opponents over his last five fights to the point that he’s become one of the scariest fighters in UFC history.

Ngannou destroyed longtime heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic in just two rounds to capture UFC gold at UFC 260 in March.

Before that, “The Predator” annihilated decorated stars Jair Rozenstruik, Junior dos Santos, Cain Velasquez, and Curtis Blaydes, and he did all of them in via first-round knockouts.

Jones vs. Ngannou would be one of the biggest fights in UFC history, but it hasn’t been made just yet.

But hope springs eternal as Jones continues to train for the fight, so the UFC world continues to waits to see if a deal can be struck.

