MMA Star on Jon Jones: ‘I’d Snap Him in Half’

Irish superstar Conor McGregor’s training partner and undefeated fighter Dillon Danis said he would snap former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones in half should they faceoff in a jiu-jitsu match. “El Jefe” is a highly regarded Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt and has a 2-0 record in MMA.

Jones is currently ranked No. 2 on the official UFC male pound-for-pound list and is viewed by many as the greatest fighter of all time. However, if Jones and Danis competed in a grappling match, Danis is confident he would hand Jones a defeat.

During a recent interview with former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, Danis shared his thoughts on how a jiu-jitsu match would go with himself and “Bones”.

“I just never get credit, in anything,” Danis said to Schaub. “You told me Jon Jones would beat me in a jiu-jitsu match. You said that on the [Joe] Rogan [podcast].”

“I don’t think you’d be able to take him down,” Schaub replied.

Danis continued, “In a jiu-jitsu match? I’d just pull guard. Do you know how long his legs are? I would snap him in half. You don’t think I would heel hook him? Honestly.”

“It’s tough,” Schaub replied. “It’s tough. I’m not saying you wouldn’t.”

“It would be so easy,” Danis continued. “Dude, he got almost arm barred by Vitor Belfort and Vitor Belfort was like 50.”

“He’s got [such] long arms, it would be so easy to get under his hip,” Danis said.

Dillon Danis | Food Truck Diaries | BELOW THE BELT with Brendan SchaubFood Truck Diaries is back as 4x World Jiu-Jitsu champion and Bellator welterweight Dillon Danis joins Brendan Schaub to discuss his MMA career in a crazy episode. Danis opens up about his Jiu-Jitsu history, rehabbing from knee surgery, and winning his first 2 MMA fights in Bellator. Plus, he talks training Conor McGregor and gets… 2020-12-22T17:00:16Z

Danis Is Undefeated in His Professional MMA Career

El Jefe has fought twice in his MMA career, winning both bouts by submission. Danis fights for Bellator and he made his debut in April 2018, defeating Kyle Walker via toe hold in the first round of their fight at Bellator 198.

In June 2019, El Jefe took on Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 and submitted him via first-round armbar. Danis is currently rehabbing a knee surgery and hopes to get back to action as soon as he’s healed up.

