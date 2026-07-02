Jon Jones Offers Advice to Ilia Topuria & Khamzat Chimaev

UFC legend Jon Jones offered advice to Ilia Topuria and Khamzat Chimaev after the two previously undefeated champions lost their belts.

Topuria lost for the first time in his MMA career when he was defeated via fourth-round TKO by Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, losing his UFC lightweight belt in the process in what was one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

As for Chimaev, he lost a split decision to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in what was also a massive upset.

Now, both previously unbeaten fighters have to climb back to the top of the sport, and Jones offered them both advice on how to do that.

Jon Jones Offers Advice to Former UFC Champs

Speaking to Red Corner MMA, Jones offered advice to Topuria and Chimaev on how to bounce back after they both recently suffered their first losses in their professional MMA careers.

“What I heard is that (Ilia) is humble, he’s honest, he realizes that he just didn’t perform well. That’s the No. 11 step of getting back into the ring in a healthy way,” Jones said of Topuria.

As for Chimaev, Jones offered the following advice: “If I was Khamzat, I would work on my weaknesses. Maybe switch up your endurance routine, and spend more time on your back.”

Jon Jones Is an All-Time UFC Great

Jones is, quite simply, one of the great fighters of all time in MMA history, if not the greatest.

He has a 28-1, 1 NC record in his mixed martial arts career, which includes a 22-1, 1 NC record in the UFC alone.

He was the former UFC heavyweight champion and the former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion, a belt he won on two different occasions.

Jones’ last fight took place at UFC 309 in November 2024, when he knocked out Stipe Miocic to defend the UFC heavyweight title for the first time in his career.

In June 2025, Jones vacated the heavyweight belt and announced his retirement from the sport, though there have been some rumblings that he may try to make a return at some point, though he is soon going to be 39 years old and has bad knees.

Still, Jones is one of the biggest names in combat sports, so if there’s a chance for him to make a return and make a lot of money, then he may do so, whether that’s in MMA or potentially in boxing if he crosses over.