Jon Jones Predicts UFC 259’s Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz

A highly anticipated fight between two UFC champions goes down Saturday night, and Jon Jones has given his prediction.
In the main event of UFC 259, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will challenge light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound strap. “The Last Stylebender” aims to make history, becoming the first undefeated fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two divisional championships.
The light heavyweight belt is something Jones knows well, as he was the 205-pound king for years before announcing his move to heavyweight last year. Blachowicz won Jones’ vacated title in September at UFC 253 by finishing Dominick Reyes in the second round by TKO. Interestingly, Adesanya’s last fight was during the main event of the same card, defending his middleweight title for the second time by finishing Paulo Costa via second-round TKO.
For Jones’ prediction, he is picking the ” Prince of Cieszyn.” In a now-deleted tweet, Bones wrote, “Jan by KO.” See a screenshot below:
It’s unclear how much of Jones’ prediction is rooted in his potential dislike for Adesanya. The two have gone back and forth on social media many times, challenging each other to a fight with savage trash talk.
ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!
Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!
Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!
UFC 259 Airs Saturday Night from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas
See the full fight card below for UFC 259, taking place on Saturday, March 6:
Main Card
Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya
Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson
Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling
Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober
Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic
Preliminary Card
Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney
Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips
127-Pound Catchweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov
Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara France
Early Preliminary Card
Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa
Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews
Women’s Strawweight: Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos
Lightweight: Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz
Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs.Trevin Jones
READ NEXT: Wild Challenge to Dana White: ‘I’ll Bet the House’