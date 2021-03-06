Jon Jones Predicts UFC 259’s Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz

A highly anticipated fight between two UFC champions goes down Saturday night, and Jon Jones has given his prediction.

In the main event of UFC 259, middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will challenge light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound strap. “The Last Stylebender” aims to make history, becoming the first undefeated fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two divisional championships.

The light heavyweight belt is something Jones knows well, as he was the 205-pound king for years before announcing his move to heavyweight last year. Blachowicz won Jones’ vacated title in September at UFC 253 by finishing Dominick Reyes in the second round by TKO. Interestingly, Adesanya’s last fight was during the main event of the same card, defending his middleweight title for the second time by finishing Paulo Costa via second-round TKO.

For Jones’ prediction, he is picking the ” Prince of Cieszyn.” In a now-deleted tweet, Bones wrote, “Jan by KO.” See a screenshot below:

It’s unclear how much of Jones’ prediction is rooted in his potential dislike for Adesanya. The two have gone back and forth on social media many times, challenging each other to a fight with savage trash talk.

UFC 259 Airs Saturday Night from the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas

See the full fight card below for UFC 259, taking place on Saturday, March 6:

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight Championship: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight: Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

127-Pound Catchweight: Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Flyweight: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara France

Early Preliminary Card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Light Heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Women’s Strawweight: Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Lightweight: Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Bantamweight: Mario Bautista vs.Trevin Jones

