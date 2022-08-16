Jon Jones’ Coach Shares Major Update Ahead of Heavyweight Debut

UFC star Jon Jones has been packing on the pounds and will likely “shock the fans” when he returns to competition.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has remained out of action for more than two years since his last outing against Dominick Reyes in Feb. 2020. “Bones” has been gearing for a move up to heavyweight after ruling the 205 lb division for about a decade.

While going up a weight class can slow some fighters down, Jones is looking even better, according to JacksonWink MMA coach Brandon Gibson.

In an interview with “Submission Radio,” Gibson backed his pupil to showcase an incredible transformation when he takes to the octagon again.

“Believe me, Jon is hitting hard, and he’s so skilled right now,” Gibson said (ht MMA Junkie). “His skill set’s at an all-time high, and he has so much power and athleticism and stamina on top of it all. I think the fans are going to be really, really shocked and surprised when they see him at heavyweight.”

Gibson, a striking coach, has worked with many elite heavyweights and understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. He believes Jones has the right tools to achieve his goal.

“You think of fighters going up in a weight class, and they always put on size and mass and power,” Gibson said. “You look your Conor (McGregor) from his 145 days, going up to lightweight, going up to welterweight. And that’s a 25-pound difference. Jon Jones, his weight is up there right now, and it’s much more than 25 pounds.

“So, he is hitting extremely hard and extremely accurate and technical, and fast. I’ve trained a lot of amazing heavyweights. I trained (Andrei) Arlovski and (Alistair) Overeem and Frank Mir and Travis Browne, and Jon Jones is more powerful, explosive, creative, dynamic than all of them. So I can’t wait to see Jon make that walk at heavyweight. It’s going to be something truly, truly special, and I’m humbled to be a part of it.”

Coach Claims Jones Can Beat Francis Ngannou & Stipe Miocic

Jones was initially linked to a potential showdown with the current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. However, a public feud with the promotion regarding the purse amount allowed the dream bout to slip through the cracks.

Former heavyweight king Stipe Miocic was picked as the alternative for Jones’ debut. Miocic holds the record for most wins in heavyweight title fights. He also holds the record for the most title defenses in the division with three.



Despite the challenge those men present, Gibson claimed that Jones could dispatch of both heavyweight kingpins.

“They both have their challenges and their own unique ways, and we’re going to have to take each of them very differently – very differently. But Jon Jones has the skill set to get his hand raised in both of those bouts. There’s no doubt in my mind about it. There’s nobody like Jon Jones at heavyweight. There’s no one as fast, as gifted in all the disciplines like Jon is.

“And his IQ is off the chart. Not to say that these other guys aren’t smart, brilliant fighters, but Jon Jones’ IQ and comprehension of his game is unlike anybody else’s in the world.”

Gibson Claims Jones Is Stronger Than Alistair Overeem

Having started his career in 1999, grizzled veteran Alistair Overeem is still going strong in combat sports after stepping away from the UFC. He was the first athlete to hold world titles in both MMA and K-1 kickboxing at the same time.

Changing weight classes can affect a fighter’s abilities as their physique changes. For Jones, it seems like bulking up has added a lot of power to his game.

“You think of fighters going up in a weight class, and they always put on size and mass and power,” Gibson said. “You look your Conor (McGregor) from his 145 days, going up to lightweight, going up to welterweight. And that’s a 25-pound difference. Jon Jones, his weight is up there right now, and it’s much more than 25 pounds.

“So, he is hitting extremely hard and extremely accurate and technical, and fast. I’ve trained a lot of amazing heavyweights. I trained (Andrei) Arlovski and (Alistair) Overeem and Frank Mir and Travis Browne, and Jon Jones is more powerful, explosive, creative, dynamic than all of them. So I can’t wait to see Jon make that walk at heavyweight. It’s going to be something truly, truly special, and I’m humbled to be a part of it.”