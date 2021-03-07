UFC’s Jon Jones Declines Proposed Fight: ‘No Way, I’ll Pass’

The queen stays queen.

UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes proved once again this Saturday night why she is the great women’s fighter in the world. And even the potential greatest male ever doesn’t want a piece of her.

Nunes fought Megan Anderson in the co-main event of UFC 259 on March 7. It was “The Lioness'” second 145-pound title defense and she only needed two minutes to effectively clean out the division. After hurting the Australian on the feet, Nunes caught Anderson in a triangle armbar, forcing the tap at 2:03 into the first round.

With the victory, Nunes extended her win streak to 12 and her professional MMA record to 21-4.

At this point, Nunes has taken out the two top contenders in the featherweight division back-to-back, defeating Felicia Spencer last June by unanimous decision. Because there are no rankings for the women’s 145-pound division and with the lack of fighters at featherweight, its unclear who will challenge her next at that weight.

During the UFC 259 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that he plans on having Nunes defend her bantamweight title next. He told the media he hopes to have The Lioness compete again soon.

On Saturday night, Jones took to Twitter about The Lioness’ win, writing, “Book Amanda a fight next week.”

Then, one fan proposed to Jones a fight, “Amanda vs Jonny bones.”

“No way I’ll pass,” Jones responded.

Other Fighters Reacted to Nunes’ Victory

UFC’s “Baddest Motherf*****” and top-ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal wrote, “Congrats you da Goat!”

UFC featherweight veteran Cub Swanson wrote, “I believe Amanda Nunes could beat some of the men in the

@ufc.”

Top-ranked UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira wrote, “Goat @Amanda_Leoa.”

Retired UFC fighter Ian McCall wrote, “Since @Amanda_Leoa has cleaned out everyone, the only logical next fight has to be @jakepaul … make it happen.”

UFC 259 Results

Out of three title fights, only one belt changed hands on Saturday night. Here are the full results for the UFC 259 fight card:

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz def. Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49–46, 49–45, 49–45)

Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes def. Megan Anderson via first-round submission

Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling def. Petr Yan via fourth-round DQ

Lightweight: Islam Makhachev def. Drew Dober via third-round submission

Light Heavyweight: Aleksandar Rakic def. Thiago Santos via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Preliminary Card

Bantamweight: Dominick Cruz def. Casey Kenney via split decision (28–29, 29–28, 30–27)

Bantamweight: Kyler Phillips def. Song Yadong via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

127-Pound Catchweight: Askar Askarov def. Joseph Benavidez via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–26)

Flyweight: Kai Kara France def. Rogerio Bontorin via first-round TKO

Early Preliminary Card

Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–25)

Light Heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Carlos Ulberg via second-round KO

Welterweight: Sean Brady def. Jake Matthews via third-round submission

Women’s Strawweight: Amanda Lemos def. Livinha Souza via first-round TKO

Lightweight: Uros Medic def. Aalon Cruz via first-round TKO

Bantamweight: Trevin Jones def. Mario Bautista via second-round TKO

