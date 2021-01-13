Jon Jones Reveals Jacked Physique: ‘Slam Some Fools on Their Heads’

Watch out heavyweight division, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is serious about bulking up before he makes his debut later this year.

“Bones,” who vacated the light heavyweight strap last year, is preparing his body to fight north of 205 pounds, and he took to social media on Wednesday to show off his progress. In the post, he claimed to weigh 250 pounds and he provided pictures to back it up.

On Instagram, Bones wrote, “It feels good to not be depriving myself of food anymore, can’t fit any of my suits but I’m moving well. 250#.” See the caption and pictures below:

“Going to be nice not having to cut a single pound, huh?” a UFC fan wrote to Jones on Twitter, where he also shared his progress.

Bones responded to the fan but deleted his tweet quickly after. “Still haven’t quite wrapped my head around it, seems too good to be true,” Jones tweeted. “2021 he’s going to be amazing. Excited to slam some fools on their heads.”

See a screenshot below:

UFC president Dana White has confirmed to the media that Jones could have an immediate title shot at heavyweight, behind No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou.

