Crossing Paths With Jon Jones: ‘I Picture Myself Fighting Him’

With former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones moving up to the UFC’s heavyweight division, a lot of intriguing matchups become a possibility.

One of those fights is with No. 2 ranked Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis. Lewis one of the most powerful KO artists in the UFC and he sees himself crossing paths with “Bones” in the Octagon one day.

Lewis recently spoke with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan on the JRE MMA Show about Jones’ move north of 205 pounds and possibly fighting him.

“It’s good [Jon Jones moving up to heavyweight]… I picture myself fighting him one day and I kind of know what his game plan would be if he ever faced me,” Lewis said via Essentially Sports. “He would try to attack the legs a lot. I don’t think he really tries to take me down. He’ll try to keep his distance, then try to stay away.”

Since vacating his title last year, Jones has been busy in the gym putting on size to compete physically with the big men of heavyweight. Bones has shared on social media that he weighs around 240 pounds, and The Black Beast believes that’s heavy enough for Jones.

“I don’t think he should try to gain any more weight though,” Lewis said. “I think his walk-around weight is good enough. I believe he walks around at 240, 235, something like that. I don’t think he should keep trying to gain weight or bulk up as much as he thinks he should.”

Lewis Doesn’t Expect Bones to Grapple With Him

And for the potential contest with Bones, Lewis doesn’t see the former champion trying to take him down.

“I don’t think so,” he said about Jones trying to wrestle him. “I would love for a guy to get this close to me. I believe that’s their downfall when they get that close.”

A striking war with Jones would behoove Lewis in one big way, The Black Beast holds the record for most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history and is tied for the most knockouts in the promotion ever, regardless of weight class.

Lewis Recently Finished Curtis Blaydes With a Ruthless Uppercut

The Black Beast earned a massive victory last month at UFC Vegas 19. He met Curtis Blaydes inside the Octagon for the main event fight. Blaydes was riding a four-fight win streak, but Lewis snapped it in the second round, knocking out “Razor Blaydes” with a ruthless uppercut.

With the victory, Lewis took Blaydes’ No. 2 spot in the division and extended his win streak to four. The Black Beast has a pro MMA record of 25-7 with one no contest and 20 of his wins have come via KO.

On Jones’ end, the arguable GOAT of MMA has a record of 26-1 with one no contest. He last fought in February 2020 when he defended his light heavyweight strap against Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision at UFC 247.

