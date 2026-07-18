Jon Jones Predicts Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane 2

UFC legend Jon Jones shared his prediction for the upcoming UFC heavyweight title fight rematch between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall, the UFC heavyweight champion, and Gane, the interim UFC heavyweight champion, are set to fight sometime later this fall, though the date of the rematch hasn’t been revealed. They first met last October at UFC 321, when the fight ended via No Contest after Gane accidentally poked Aspinall in the eye, rendering him unable to see and causing a stoppage to the fight.

After spending the last eight months on the sidelines, Aspinall is finally back to training, and the UFC will likely book this fight for the main event of a numbered event this fall.

Jon Jones Shares Prediction for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane 2

Speaking to Ring Magazine, Jones shared his prediction for Aspinall vs. Gane 2.

“I believe Gane is going to win. When you become the champion and you beat a man like Alex Pereira, it has to do something for your confidence. Even in Gane’s first fight with Tom Aspinall, Tom was looking pretty invincible until Ciryl Gane. Most people feel like Gane was winning that fight, so I feel like Gane’s confidence has to be at an all-time high. I’ll tell you, the night that I fought him, we were backstage talking to the doctor and he came into my curtain when I was privately with the doctor. He slid up in front of me and at that moment he just seemed so much bigger than just moments before,” Jones said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He slid up in front of me, he looked me in the eye, he shook my hand and he said, ‘I’ll be back, we’re going to do this again,’ and he said it like he meant it. That taught me a lot about his character right there. He wasn’t mad, he wasn’t bitter, he was a great sportsman, and he seemed more destined and determined than ever to the point where it was slightly intimidating. I’m like, ‘Dude, I just choked you out minutes ago and you’re looking at me like you’re ready for Round 2.’ So, I believed him when he said ‘I’ll be back,’ and now he is back, just against different competition. He has my support. I love the class that he carries, and I think he’s a great representative for France and for the UFC, and I hope he does really well for a really long time.”

Aspinall vs. Gane 2 Betting Odds

Though Aspinall vs. Gane 2 is not confirmed yet, there are betting odds for this fight.

Right now, the odds are a true Pick ’em, with both fighters at -110 odds. This is obviously an extremely close fight to call given that both men are champions. While Aspinall was the clear favorite heading into their first fight, Gane looked like he was getting the better of him on the feet, so it will certainly be interesting to see how this rematch plays out between the two big men.