Jon Jones Says He Never Took Steroids

UFC legend Jon Jones claims that he never took steroids despite testing positive for banned substances several times in his MMA career.

Despite testing positive for banned substances multiple times in his career, Jones has maintained that he never knowingly cheated. Years later, he continues to stick by his story, suggesting that tainted supplements were to blame.

Jon Jones Says He Didn’t Take Steroids

Speaking to ALF Global in a recent interview, Jones claimed that he never took steroids in his MMA career.

“Never took steroids. It was a supplement found in my body. It was proven to come from a supplement company that I was using. It was a tainted supplement that I was using. The amount of this substance that was in my body was so small that it took very expensive scientists to be able to even find it, and the supplement that was found in my body has zero performance-enhancing effects – zero. And that’s very well documented,” Jones said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“For some reason, the fans ignore all that, and they’re like, ‘Something about steroids, he’s guilty.’ I never did, and that was proven. It’s funny because fighters are like, ‘Jon Jones is a knucklehead, but he’s brilliant enough to do steroids and trick the UFC’s scientists.’ It’s like, which one is it? Am I the knucklehead or the mad genius, who somehow got away with using steroids?”

Jon Jones is a UFC Legend

Jones entered the UFC in 2008 and racked up a 22-1, 1 NC record in the promotion in 24 fights since then. Combined with a 6-0 record before he entered the UFC, Jones has an all-time MMA record of 28-1, 1 NC. His only loss came via DQ in 2010.

Jones is the former UFC light heavyweight and former UFC heavyweight champion. He has fought and defeated many of the best fighters in MMA history, including Stipe Miocic and Ciryl Gane at heavyweight, plus Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machida, Mauricio Rua, Rashad Evans, and Quinton Jackson, among others, at light heavyweight.

Jones has not fought since November 2024 and is currently listed as a retired fighter.