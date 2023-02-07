Jon Jones Shares UFC Legacy Fight He Wants: ‘Means the Most’

Although former UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones has a tough task ahead of him in the form of Ciryl Gane, “Bones” is looking forward to finally meeting ex-heavyweight king Stipe Miocic inside the Octagon.

Jones and Gane will compete for the vacant heavyweight belt during the UFC 285 headliner on March 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bones has yet to fight at heavyweight since vacating his 205-pound strap in the summer of 2020. UFC 285 will also mark Jones’ first fight in over three years.

On the other end, Gane recently bounced back from his effort to dethrone then-heavyweight king Francis Ngannou in January 2022 by knocking out Tai Tuivasa in an electric clash in September.

Miocic, who many regard as the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time, took to Twitter after the bout was announced to claim the spot as the next title contender. And if Jones has his way, he’ll beat “Bon Gamin” and then battle Miocic in a legacy GOAT vs. GOAT fight. That’s what he said during a recent Twitter Spaces with Kanpai Pandas.

“I’ve got my sights on Stipe Miocic,” Jones said (h/t MMA Fighting). “I think it just means the most. There’s a lot of guys out there, but for me, personally, for my legacy, to defeat the greatest heavyweight of all-time, it just means the most to me.

“As far as how soon, hopefully I get out of this fight with no serious injuries, but I’d let to get [back] out there as soon as possible. My goal is anywhere from two to three fights depending on how it looks.”