Jon Jones May Go After His Third UFC Belt After Saturday Night

The man many regard as the greatest of all time is returning to the Octagon on Saturday night. And if Jon Jones defends his heavyweight title at UFC 309, he may set his eyes on another belt.

“Bones” is set to make his first title defense since winning the championship at UFC 285 in March 2023. Ex-divisional kingpin Stipe Miocic is the opponent that will stand across from him in the cage at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Jones has been making his media rounds ahead of the clash, and during an interview with Sportsnet’s Aaron Bronsteter, Jones emphatically stated that what most excited him was a duel with reigning light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. And he loves the idea of the “Baddest Motherf*****” championship on the line.

“Fighting Pereira for the [BMF] belt, that would be cool,” Jones said. “We’ve both had two belts in two weight classes, and the night we fought we’d be both fighting for our third belt which would be the BMF. How cool would that be? You heard it here first. I haven’t had this conversation with any other reporter.”

Max Holloway is the current BMF champion. He won the ceremonial title after his shocking last-second starching of Justin Gaethje earlier this year at UFC 300. Now, it’s unclear if the UFC would put another BMF title in rotation or if “Blessed” would willingly give it up.

Pereira, who briefly held the 185-pound title, has shown interest in moving up to heavyweight at some point. Considering Jones’ days at light heavyweight are likely long gone, they’d seemingly compete at heavyweight. Holloway won the belt at lightweight — 155 pounds — and Jones will weigh in close to 100 pounds heavier than that before UFC 309.

Jones Isn’t Attached to the Heavyweight Crown, Willing to Give It Up

Jones said he didn’t necessarily care about holding onto the heavyweight belt should he get past Miocic on November 16. He pointed to when he vacated the 205-pound strap in 2020 before his transition to heavyweight. And he’s comfortable dropping another weight-class belt without losing it inside the Octagon.

“It’d be cool to fight over the heavyweight championship,” Jones said. “But, I would also willingly give up the heavyweight championship. I walked away from the light heavyweight championship, and I’d love to walk away from this one as well — on top, on his own terms, good head on his shoulders, making lots of money. I love the position that I’m in right now.”

But, What About Tom Aspinall?

If there’s one fight the MMA community has been clamoring for, it’s Jones versus interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Fast, dynamic, and powerful, the Englishman is leading the new breed of heavyweight. He snagged the interim belt after Jones pulled out of his fight with Miocic last year.

Although Miocic is viewed as the heavyweight GOAT, he hasn’t fought in over three years. He’s 42, and his prime is behind him. Jones, Miocic, and UFC president Dana White are all enamored by this legacy fight. But, many of the hardcore fans want it out of the way so Aspinall can get his hands on Jones.

But, hopefuls shouldn’t hold their breath. Jones told Bronsteter and others that the fight doesn’t interest him. If his word is taken as truth, then Aspinall’s legacy will be built without the opportunity of adding Jones’ head to his mantel.