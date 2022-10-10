UFC Fighter Says He’s Receiving Unsolicited NSFW Photos From Fight Fans

UFC lightweight fighter Jordan Leavitt became better known this summer when he fought Paddy Pimblett, and he’s apparently been receiving unsolicited pictures from fight fans.

“The Monkey King” fought Pimblett at London, England’s O2 Arena in July. It was the biggest contest of his 12-fight professional mixed martial arts career, but unfortunately for Leavitt, he was taken out by the scouser via second-round rear-naked choke.

Although Leavitt’s two-fight win streak was snapped, the 155 pounder’s name became bigger in the MMA community due to being linked to “The Baddy,” who is one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars.

Leavitt, who has a wife and child, is known for his flamboyant antics inside and outside the cage, including twerking in the Octagon after picking up a victory. This has led to some fight fans questioning The Monkey King’s sexuality.

And when he was featured on the “Wah-Gwaan with Ode’ Osbourne,” Leavitt told his fellow UFC fighter that random men have been sending him “penis pictures.”

“When I was in high school – I’ve always been very soft-spoken, overly polite – but I think I was just awkward,” Leavitt said. “I wasn’t really comfortable in my own skin. I guess now when people tell me I’m gay and they send me penis pictures – which I think is pretty gay. If you think a guy is gay, how does sending your penis to me show me that… I don’t know, I’m confused.”

“If you heart it, then they have proof. If you send a heart back, they’re like, ‘Got him,'” UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis laughed. “That’s the trick.”

“Send a little microscope emoji, like, ‘What is that?'” Leavitt responded.

“I just let it roll off my back,” The Monkey King continued. “I think it’s funny. I’m not masculine. I’m not macho. I don’t fit the whole fighter persona. But, I read the message and I’m sad about it for a second, and then I go home and lay down with my wife. That’s how I do it.”

Leavitt Said He Doesn’t ‘Fit the Mold’ When it Comes to Being a Fighter

In August 2020, Leavitt spoke to MMA Junkie about not fitting “the mold” of the typical fighter.

“I definitely don’t think I fit the mold,” Leavitt said. “I don’t think I’m dripping of machismo. I’m not the most manly alpha-male type of person. I’m very smiley and very relaxed. … I’ve never cared about what people think. It definitely has helped me to stick out in this kind of environment.

“A lot of people are trying to be something they’re not. They have this idea that a fighter is supposed to be fit and supposed to be tough – or supposed to be macho. I’m just like, ‘I’m going to be myself.’ Real recognizes real, as they say.”

Leavitt Only Has 2 Losses as a Professional Mixed Martial Artist

All in all, The Monkey King boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-2. Since earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in August 2020, Leavitt has picked up wins over Matt Wiman, Matt Sayles and Trey Ogden.

Leavitt’s undefeated record was taken from him since joining the promotion, however. He dropped a unanimous decision to Claudio Puelles in his second Octagon clash, and as mentioned, he lost to Pimblett via rear-naked choke.