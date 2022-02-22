Jorge Masvidal Unloads: ‘I Beat Him An Inch Within His F****** Skinny Life’

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal had some choice words for his one-time opponent, Nate Diaz.

Masvidal recently took part in a Q&A on his Rumble page, and he was asked about his rival, Diaz.

The two fought at UFC 244 in November 2019 for the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” belt, and “Gamebred” won the match via doctor’s stoppage after Diaz sustained a brutal cut above his eye.

There were calls after their meeting for a rematch, however the fight never came to fruition. Diaz has taken the occasional shot at Masvidal on social media since then, and Masvidal has apparently taken notice. Gamebred slammed Diaz and also pointed to his performance against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June 2021.

“That motherf***** doesn’t want it, man,” Masvidal said via MMA Fighting. “I almost damn near killed him, I beat him an inch within his f*cking skinny life. You saw his last fight with Leon. I was like, man, they make that mistake and put this guy in there with me again, you know? He’s not trying to fight.”

Masvidal Is Open to Fighting Diaz After His Colby Covington Fight Next Month

Masvidal is currently preparing to fight another one of his rivals, Colby Covington, at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022. Gamebred has his eyes set on earning a third title fight against 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman, and although he’s open to fighting Diaz after Covington, his main priority is “going for the title.”

“That little f****** broomstick keeps talking,” Masvidal said. “You’re going to have to go at some point, you know. [When] I take Colby [Covington]’s a** out, if I gotta wait for Usman, it could be you that gets this ass whooping, bro… Let’s f****** go, man, I’m gonna break your f****** face, bro.

“It’s not a call out. After handling business, I’m going for the title, and if I don’t have time to go for the title, I’m gonna break your f****** face for all the s*** talking you’ve done.”

Masvidal Has Suffered Back-to-Back Defeats to Usman

After earning the “BMF” title in November 2019, Gamebred sat out until he received a short-notice title fight against “The Nigerian Nightmare” in July 2020 at UFC 251. Masvidal entered the Octagon riding a three-fight finishing streak, however he was unable to find success against Usman, and he lost via unanimous decision.

But due to Masvidal’s star power and the fact that he fought Usman on around a week’s notice, he received another crack at The Nigerian Nightmare in April 2021 at UFC 261. It was a tough loss for Masvidal though, as he was knocked out by the champion in the second round. The defeat marked Gamebred’s first-ever KO loss, and he’s been on the shelf since.

As mentioned, Masvidal is scheduled to fight Covington next month, with the winner becoming one step closer to another fight with The Nigerian Nightmare.

