Jorge Masvidal Backs Conor McGregor: ‘You’re Disgusting’

There’s nothing like a mutual enemy to bring two rivals together.

While speaking with ESPN ahead of his UFC 261 fight against Jorge Masvidal, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman said that it’s “green panty night” whenever someone fights him.

“So yeah, does he (Masvidal) bring a little bit more eyes? Absolutely,” Usman said via MMA Fighting. “I don’t take that away from him. I’m proud of everything he has done, absolutely proud of him. Respect in that aspect but let’s be honest, I have what everyone wants. It’s green panty night when you fight me. He’s not getting the pay-per-views and stuff like that on his own. He has to fight me.”

As fight fans will likely know, one of Conor McGregor’s famous lines is that it’s “red panty night” whenever an opponent steps into the Octagon with him because of the major payday they are about to receive.

And McGregor didn’t take too kindly to Usman spinning his line. “Am I tripping or is this jack*** always at this? Everything I say.”

Then, Masvidal replied to McGregor’s tweet the next day. But, he took it a big step further. Sharing an image of the women’s product Vagisil, Masvidal wrote, “Kamaru the swagger jacker is back Green panties = yeast infections. You’re disgusting. Green panties means yeast infection for those of you that didn’t know. Help this dude out #andnew.”

Kamaru the swagger jacker is back Green panties = yeast infections. You’re disgusting. Green panties means yeast infection for those of you that didn’t know. Help this dude out #andnew https://t.co/Rd8LdzgucA pic.twitter.com/XV98mJIQsE — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 8, 2021

“Gamebred” is set to rematch Usman in the main event of UFC 261 on April 24.

