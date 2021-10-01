UFC Star Hints That They’re Jorge Masvidal’s Next Opponent [LOOK]

One of the biggest superstars in the UFC has said on multiple occasions they plan on returning to the Octagon in later 2021 or early 2022, and they may have a fight lined up.

Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal is the No. 6-ranked UFC welterweight and he holds the promotion’s “Baddest Motherf*****” title. He is 0-2 in his last two fights, losing both contests to the undisputed 170-pound king, Kamaru Usman.

After winning the ceremonial belt in November 2019 at UFC 244, Gamebred waited until he received a title fight against “The Nigerian Nightmare.” The fight came together at UFC 251 in July 2020 after Usman’s original opponent, Gilbert Burns, pulled out of the fight around a week before the event.

Masvidal stepped up to the plate and fought Usman for five rounds, but ultimately lost the fight by unanimous decision. Because of how quickly the fight came together and since Masvidal is one of the biggest stars in the promotion, he received another crack at The Nigerian Nightmare for his next bout.

Once again, the fight did not go Gamebred’s way, but this time in devastating fashion. Masvidal was knocked out in the second round of their UFC 261 bout in April 2021.

Masvidal has made it clear that he plans to work his way toward a third title fight, and he’s aware that he will have to take out some top contenders to do so.

Enter Burns.

Gilbert Burns Recently Hinted that He Could Be Fighting Masvidal

After Masvidal lost to Usman for the first time in July 2020, Burns received his shot at the champion. Like Gamebred, he was finished via strikes by The Nigerian Nightmare, losing by third-round TKO at UFC 258 in February 2021.

“Durinho” bounced back in July 2021, defeating Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision at UFC 264. Now he’s looking for another big win to place himself a step closer to another shot at gold.

And according to recent tweets from Burns, who is ranked No. 2, he could be fighting Masvidal next. On September 30, 2021, The Brazilian tweeted, “Yes,” along with the “raised hands” and “prayer hands” emojis.

Yes 🙌🏾🙏🏾 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 1, 2021

Then, Burns alluded to a fight contract that would be a guaranteed yes from the Brazilian. “This type of fights just sent the contract don’t even ask you know is a YES AAA,” Burns tweeted.

This type of fights just sent the contract don’t even ask you know is a YES AAA — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) October 1, 2021

Then, the next day, Burns dropped the hint of who his opponent may be. Sharing the “eyes” emoji, Durinho wrote “#supernecessary,” Masvidal’s catchphrase.

The Fight Is Not Official & Masvidal Hasn’t Spoken About It, But Fight Makes Sense for Both Men

Of course, nothing is official and at the time of this writing, Masvidal hasn’t commented on the possible fight. But, it’s something for fight fans to keep their eyes on as divisionally, the fight makes a lot of sense, especially if No. 3-ranked Leon Edwards remains on the sidelines.

With No. 1-ranked welterweight Colby Covington fighting Usman at UFC 268 on November 6, 2021, and Edwards seemingly comfortable waiting for a fight with the winner of that match, Burns has to look further down the rankings for a match.

Vicente Luque is No. 4, however he and Durinho are close friends and they likely wouldn’t fight each other. Then, Thompson is ranked No. 5, but Burns just beat him. So landing on Masvidal is possibly Burn’s next best option, especially because of the name Gamebred carries with him.

And for Masvidal, if he wants to get back to a title fight, defeating the No. 2-ranked contender is a fantastic way to re-insert himself back into the conversation.

