Hunting Jorge Masvidal & Nate Diaz: ‘Would Be a Banger’

A top contender in the UFC’s welterweight division is looking to add a superstar to his mantel.

No. 6 ranked 170-pounder Vicente Luque (20-7-1) earned the biggest victory of his MMA career Saturday night, submitting former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley during UFC 260.

At the UFC 260 post-fight press conference, “The Silent Assassin” mentioned two names he’s interested in fighting: Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz. Unfortunately for the Luque, Masvidal is scheduled to fight welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 261 next month. Diaz hasn’t fought since November 2019 but earlier this year, he expressed interest in returning to the Octagon.

“The fight I really wanted, Kamaru took it,” Vicente Luque said via BJPenn.com. “I wanted to fight Masvidal. I think that fight would be a banger. Our styles match up really good. That’s why also I called out Nate Diaz, I think our styles match perfectly and if he’s interested in coming out of retirement, I’ll not fight a top-five [opponent] to fight him [instead].

“But my focus is on the top of the division. So I don’t know, Leon Edwards, [Stephen Thompson], two guys that beat me, I would love those rematches, but we’ll see. We’ll see, there are many fights up there, and I definitely want a high-level opponent right now.”

Luque Called Out Diaz During His Post-Fight Interview With Joe Rogan

After his vicious victory over the former welterweight champion, The Silent Assassin spoke with UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. During the interview, Luque made it know that he wants Diaz next.

“I want to take this time to call out Nate Diaz,” Luque said. “I’ve called him out in the past and he didn’t respond. I think right now I got a big win, I got a great streak coming on and man, my style, it matches perfect. I’m going to go forward, I’m going to punch everybody in the face to try and get that knockout, every single minute and I think Nate is a perfect fight. Let’s go!”

