Jorge Masvidal Gets Trolled By Rival [LOOK]

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal is heading into the biggest fight of his life this week, but that didn’t keep one of his biggest rivals from trolling the “BMF” champion via social media. Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington posted a picture of himself sitting next to a mysterious woman on Thursday. He labeled her “Mrs. Masvidal” and tagged his rival in the picture.

Covington posted, “Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal…Great catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261”.

Out here playing games with Mrs. Masvidal 🎮 Great catching up with you Maritza! #ufc261 pic.twitter.com/YHjD9p91di — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) April 22, 2021

Woman’s Identity Remains Mystery

It’s unclear who the mystery woman is. Some posters on social media have suggested it’s Masvidal’s mother. Others have suggested it’s his ex-wife or an ex-girlfriend.

Regardless, what MMA fans do seem to agree on about the picture is that it’s a savage troll job by Covington.

After all, Masvidal is one of the UFC’s most popular superstars, but he’s one who likes to keep his personal life private. Not very much is known about his family and friends outside of the fight world, and the UFC “BMF” champ seems to like it that way.

So Covington appears to be doing his best to drag Masvidal’s personal life into the public sphere with the post.

Masvidal and Covington Are Bitter Rivals

There’s certainly no love lost between Masvidal and Covington. The two are former friends and ex-roommates. Both stars have offered separate accounts about their falling out over the past few years, but both seem to legitimately still be stewing over whatever actually caused the split.

So Covington would likely enjoy doing whatever it takes to make this week as difficult as possible for Masvidal ahead of his UFC 261 rematch against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC 261: Usman vs. Masvidal 2 is set for April 25 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. It’s the first UFC pay-per-view event to have a full crowd in the arena in the United States since the global pandemic started last year, and it’s sure to be a blockbuster megafight.

Usman defeated Masvidal by unanimous decision in 2020 with no fans in attendance at the same venue at UFC 251, but Masvidal took that fight on less than a week’s notice. Now, Masvidal will try to yank UFC gold away from Usman with a full training camp behind his efforts.

Only two more days until there’s a new welterweight champion 💪#UFC261@EASPORTSUFC

Play the fight now in #UFC4 👇https://t.co/CXPpvRxxNj pic.twitter.com/iLaJrxIeZ1 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 22, 2021

UFC president Dana White already revealed Covington would likely be next for the winner of UFC 261.

The American has a huge rivalry with both Masvidal and Usman, so it the proposed fight against either makes some sense.

