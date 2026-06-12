Josh Hokit Reveals He Signed New 8-Fight Contract With the UFC

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit revealed that he’s signed a new, eight-fight contract with the world’s leading MMA promoter.

Hokit takes on Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 this Sunday at the White House. It’s a pivotal heavyweight bout between Hokit, the No. 5-ranked UFC heavyweight, and Lewis, the No. 9-ranked UFC heavyweight, that will push the winner one step closer to title contention, especially if it’s Hokit, who appears to be on a meteoric rise to superstardom

Josh Hokit Announces New UFC Contract

Ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Hokit announced he has signed a new eight-fight contract with the UFC.

Hokit revealed the news just days after Alex Pereira hinted that he heard Hokit could be cut if he lost to Lewis due to his antics outside of the Octagon. According to Hokit, however, that’s simply not true because he just signed a new deal with the UFC.

“Pereira can say whatever. When you put on a fight like how I put on last fight (against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327), I don’t think I’m going anywhere. I just signed a new eight-fight contract as well. He’s talking just to talk, and he’s running away. He’s scared. Maybe he hopes Dana (White) kicks me out. It doesn’t matter what I say because the most important thing to say is what these fists are talking about,” Hokit said.

Josh Hokit responded after Alex Pereira suggested the UFC might cut him after the White House event: "Pereira can say whatever. When you put on a fight like how I put on last fight, I don't think I'm going anywhere. I just signed an 8-fight contract as well. He's talking just… https://t.co/52ifW96W8k pic.twitter.com/jcYVPOk7P3 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 12, 2026

As Hokit said, he is coming off a Fight of the Year-candidate against Blaydes, where he took home two bonuses for $200,000 total. The UFC needs young and talented heavyweights, so the 28-year-old Hokit fits the bill since he’s 9-0 and has proven to be one of the most exciting talents the UFC heavyweight division has seen in years.

Pereira might not like Hokit, and many fans don’t, either, because of his big mouth and cringe antics outside of the cage. But there is no doubt he is a beast once he enters it, and the UFC loves having fighters on the roster who go in there and put on wars, just like Hokit does.

Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis Odds

With UFC Freedom 250 just days away, Hokit is now a -450 favorite to beat Lewis, who is a +350 underdog.

The odds just continue to get bigger and bigger as the fight gets closer, as bettors are throwing Hokit into their parlays as they believe he will win this fight.

On paper, Hokit has the wrestling advantage, the cardio advantage, the youth advantage, the durability advantage, and the advantage of being undefeated.

But Lewis has true one-punch KO power, and you can never count out the UFC record leader with 16 knockouts in his MMA career.

Regardless of who gets their hand raised, this is going to be one hell of a fight between two of the biggest hitters in the UFC heavyweight division, and with the interim UFC heavyweight belt being fought for two fights later between Pereira and Ciryl Gane, the winner of Hokit vs. Lewis will put themselves in a great position to get one step closer to a heavyweight title shot.