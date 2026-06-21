Josh Hokit Calls Out Alex Pereira for BMF Title Fight

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit took to social media on Father’s Day to call out Alex Pereira for a BMF title fight.

Lightweight star Charles Oliveira currently holds the BMF title, but after he grappled Max Holloway for five rounds in his last fight at UFC 326, many fans want to see the UFC take the BMF belt away from him. If that’s the case, then Hokit wants to fight Pereira for that belt.

Josh Hokit Calls out Alex Pereira

Taking to X, Hokit took shots at Pereira and called him out to fight for the BMF title at Madison Square Garden in November.

“I’m waiting for my “Happy Fathers Day” message from @AlexPereiraUFC because I AM YO DADDY HAHAHA,” Hokit wrote.

“Me vs @AlexPereiraUFC for the big guy BMF belt at Madison Square Garden in November?” added Hokit.

Would the UFC Book Josh Hokit vs. Alex Pereira?

Before UFC Freedom 250, Hokit was planting the seeds for a future fight with Pereira, as Hokit went after him at the pre-fight press conference for the event and then also had a run-in with Pereira at the fighter hotel during fight week.

Pereira did his best to ignore Hokit, but after he lost to Ciryl Gane in the co-main event of the UFC White House card, he can’t really pick his next fight right now.

That’s why this fight has real legs, because it’s a fight that the fans want to see since it’s two big, hard-hitting men who love to go for the knockout. On paper, it would be a very fun fight between Hokit, an up-and-coming heavyweight star with a big mouth and the big fists to back it up, and Pereira, one of the UFC’s biggest superstars.

We’ll see if the UFC takes the bait and ends up booking this fight, but it does make a lot of sense as both men are on the same timeline since they both just competed at UFC Freedom 250.

A November date would give both men about four to five months to recover from their last fights and prepare, so it makes sense.