Josh Hokit Calls for Ciryl Gane UFC Heavyweight Title Fight

UFC heavyweight contender Josh Hokit called for a title shot against Ciryl Gane following Tom Aspinall vacating his belt.

Due to injuries, Aspinall cannot be medically cleared at this time, and thus he has officially vacated the UFC heavyweight title.

Gane, the interim UFC heavyweight champion, will be promoted to undisputed champion, and Hokit hopes that he is his first title defense.

Josh Hokit Wants Ciryl Gane

Taking to his social media following the news of Aspinall vacating his title, Hokit made it clear that he wants to fight Gane next.

“The fans deserve Me vs Gane. I’ll give Ciryl what he has coming. If Alex can win 1 fight in my weight class, I’ll give it to him too, early ‘27. I’ll be the most active champ in the company,” Hokit wrote on his X.

The fans deserve Me vs Gane. I’ll give Ciryl what he has coming. If Alex can win 1 fight in my weight class, I’ll give it to him too, early ‘27. I’ll be the most active champ in the company. https://t.co/fdtRFTL2G8 — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) September 14, 2026

Will the UFC Give Josh Hokit the Title Fight?

The question now is: will the UFC give Hokit the title fight?

Based on his body of work so far inside the Octagon, it’s hard to say that Hokit doesn’t deserve to fight for the belt. After all, he is 4-0 so far inside the Octagon, with notable wins over Derrick Lewis and Curtis Blaydes, who he defeated at UFC 327 in a 2026 Fight of the Year candidate.

That being said, it does feel like the momentum is shifting towards a rematch between Gane and rival Alex Pereira, who has made it clear in recent weeks that he wants an immediate rematch for the belt against the Frenchman after their controversial fight at UFC Freedom 250.

In that bout, Gane landed several strikes to the back of Pereira’s head that led to the Brazilian complaining to referee Herb Dean, who did not deduct a point for the fouls.

UFC president Dana White has said that he agrees that Pereira was hit with illegal shots, so it does make it feel like the UFC already has a built-in excuse to give Pereira the immediate rematch.

We’ll see what the UFC ultimately does, but don’t be surprised at all if the UFC does the rematch instead of giving Hokit the title shot.