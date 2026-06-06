Josh Hokit Says Derrick Lewis Quit Against Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Rising UFC heavyweight star Josh Hokit said that Derrick Lewis quit when he fought Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC 324 in January.

In the second round of his fight against Cortes-Acosta, Lewis slipped and fell to the canvas, and then Cortes-Acosta got on top of him and pounded him out for the TKO.

According to Hokit, who fights Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 next Sunday at the White House in Washington, D.C., Lewis quit in that fight — and he plans on making him do the same thing when they meet on the South Lawn, with United States President Donald Trump watching on nearby.

Josh Lewis Claims Derrick Lewis Quit Against Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Speaking to Jon Anik of Paramount+ ahead of UFC Freedom 250, Hokit was asked his thoughts on Lewis, and he did not hold back, accusing him of being a quitter.

“In his last fight, he gave up. It’s hard to respect a man who gives up on himself,” Hokit said.

Lewis has the most knockout wins in UFC history with 16, but as far as Hokit goes, he’s not worried about Lewis’ powerful punches.

“They talk about 16 knockouts and all of this. On paper, he’s a respectable opponent. He has a big name. But it won’t matter if your mind’s not there,” Hokit said.

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Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis Betting Odds

According to the latest betting odds, Hokit is a -340 favorite to win against Lewis, who is a +280 underdog.

Hokit is far younger than Lewis, as he is only 28 compared to 41 for Lewis. He also comes from a wrestling background, so he should have the edge if this fight goes to the mat.

Hokit is also undefeated so far in MMA with a perfect 9-0 record. In the UFC, Hokit is 3-0 with two first-round knockout wins and a unanimous decision victory over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327.

He is on a meteoric rise to superstardom in MMA, and picking up a huge win over Lewis, especially if he can finish the fight, would be absolutely massive for Hokit’s career trajectory.

That being said, you can’t count out Lewis. As Hokit mentioned, Lewis has the most knockout wins in UFC history, so if he lands on Hokit’s chin, he can put him out in one shot. So Hokit is going to have to be very careful in this fight not to get hit, as Lewis has pulled off many upsets in his UFC career in fights few thought he had a chance in.

That’s why he might choose to wrestle instead of stand and trade. While the fans would surely rather see Hokit and Lewis stand and trade with each other, it would be a much easier fight for Hokit if he just took Lewis to the mat and beat him there.

We’ll see how this Hokit vs. Lewis fight plays out, but regardless of who gets their hand raised, it’s going to be a very exciting fight between two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC heavyweight division, and June 14 can’t come soon enough.