Joshua Van Has a Bone to Pick With Joe Rogan

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van has a bone to pick with UFC commentator Joe Rogan for some of the remarks he made before UFC 331.

Van defeated Alexandre Pantoja in their rematch in the main event of UFC 331, but he’s not thrilled with Rogan saying before the fight that Van’s first win over Pantoja at UFC 323 last year was an “accident” after Pantoja hurt his arm planting on the mat.

Joshua Van Not Thrilled With Joe Rogan’s Comments

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Van explained why he wasn’t thrilled with what Rogan had to say about him before his rematch with Pantoja.

“It ain’t no accident, man. It happened the way it did, and it was meant to be,” Van said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“A little bit (hurt), I ain’t even gonna lie, man, a little bit. It was kind of (expletive) up that he said that. But, you know, much love to Joe Rogan. You know what it is. … I don’t really give a (expletive) what other people say, but Joe Rogan is someone that I look up to. For him to say that, it was kind of like, ‘damn,’ you know?”

Joshua Van Set to Fight Manel Kape Next

Although nothing is official just yet, Van will more than likely fight Manel Kape in his third UFC flyweight title defense after beating Tatsuro Taira and Pantoja in his first two title defenses.

Just 24 years old, Van is already 11-1 in the UFC, and he has won eight straight fights since his only loss inside the Octagon to Charles Johnson in July 2024.

Kape, however, is a much different opponent for Van, as he possesses one-punch KO power, which is a rare trait in the UFC flyweight division. If he can connect on Van’s chin, then he will have a very real chance of scoring the win.

In fact, the betting odds recently opened up for Van vs. Kape, and the title challenger is the betting favorite for the fight, which might be a bit surprising given how good Van has looked in the UFC. But Kape, too, has been looking sharp.