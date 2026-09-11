Justin Gaethje Predicts Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje predicted the upcoming UFC 331 co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy.

Gaethje is expected to sit out the remainder of 2026, but if and when he returns to the Octagon in 2027, he could very well face the winner of Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy in his first title defense.

Justin Gaethje Predicts UFC 331 Co-Main Event

Speaking on the “Mighty” podcast with UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson, Gaethje shared his expectations for Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy.

“As a fan, and even as an athlete that might fight these guys, I’m excited. I think Ruffy is on an (expletive) tear right now, and his last two fight were ultimately super, super impressive, and I’m a huge fan of Bobby Green, but he fought Bobby Green and Michael Chandler, who aren’t top three in the UFC. So, who has he fought who’s in the top 10?” Gaethje said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“With my eyes, it says (Ruffy) is everything that a contender is and has all the skills to pay the bills that he needs. But this will be his first ultimate test in the UFC vs. a world-class fighter. I think Arman is world class. Two very different stylistic matchups. Styles make matchups, and I don’t know what we’re going to see. Most likely, Arman’s going to take him down. I hope Arman gets hit hard. It would be fun to see. I don’t hate Arman. I’d rather him get hit hard than see him get on top of him (Ruffy) and win. If he knocks out Ruffy, I’d be so happy.”

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Arman Tsarukyan Heavy Favorite Over Mauricio Ruffy

According to the UFC 331 betting odds, Tsarukyan is a -325 favorite over Ruffy, who is a +265 underdog.

The odds have slightly come down on Tsarukyan, who opened as a -380 favorite. There is certainly some thought that Ruffy can catch Tsarukyan on the chin and finish him, though the odds are that Tsarukyan can take him to the mat and dominate him with his grappling, which is why he is the betting favorite with this fight just about one week away from taking place.