Justin Gaethje Calls for Blockbuster UFC Fight: ‘Obvious Choice’

Considering Justin Gaethje left the Octagon “pretty unscathed” at UFC 286, he’s looking toward a fight with either Dustin Poirier or the loser of Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush in the near future.

“The Highlight,” who is a former two-time UFC undisputed lightweight title challenger as well as the promotion’s ex-155-pound interim champion, battled surging Rafael Fiziev during the March 19 co-main event. It was Gaethje’s first contest in nearly a year and although Fiziev showed off his speed and striking efficiency at the start of the match, Gaethje eventually bit down on his mouthguard and delivered his patented punishment to close out the fight.

It was enough to earn Gaethje a majority decision victory and he cemented himself as the division’s No. 3 contender. He recently spoke with TMZ and once again called for a rematch with Dustin Poirier. And if that doesn’t come to fruition, he’d like a shot at the eventual loser of UFC 288’s co-main event between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

“I think that’s the obvious choice, Dustin,” Gaethje said. “He’s sitting at number 2 right now, I gave the new guys a chance and I proved that I am elite, and I need to fight elite fighters to fight for a belt. I think Dustin’s the obvious choice. I think the loser of Dariush and Oliveira is also an option, but outside of those two, I do not see an option.”

Gaethje Said He Came Out of the Fiziev Fight in Good Health

Poirier and Gaethje went to war for four rounds in 2018 and “The Diamond” outlasted The Highlight, taking him out via TKO in a contest that was awarded “Fight of the Night” honors for its back-and-forth, bloody drama.

Gaethje is ready to try and get that one back from his fellow former interim lightweight champ. And it could happen sooner rather than later considering Gaethje came out of the Fiziev matchup healthy.

“I would say I was pretty unscathed,” Gaethje said. “Blocking those kicks with my elbows, my elbows swelled up a little bit. But, yeah. Outside that, I took maybe one or two good shots to the head which I’m very happy about. No cuts, stuff like that. So, I’d say as far as compared to other fights, definitely unscathed. Compared to him unscathed.”

Gaethje Responds to Brian Ortega Saying He’s His Favorite Fighter

Featherweight standout Brian Ortega recently spoke with The Schmo and said Gaethje was his favorite fighter to watch. “Favorite fighter to watch in the UFC right now? I like Justin Gaethje,” Ortega said. “Yeah, Justin Gaethje I have a lot of love for the way his fighting style is and everything. When he shows up, he shows up to fight. He shows up to go in there.

“You have fighters and you have gladiators or warriors. He’s a warrior. And I know the fans love warriors and I look forward to seeing him fight again.”

“It makes me proud,” Gaethje said when asked about Ortega’s words. “I think the mindset that I go in there with is definitely what other fighters, people that step in there, are trying to understand and learn. I don’t think they don’t have it. I just think that it’s hard to understand what I’m doing. Or why I’m doing something.”