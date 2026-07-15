Justin Gaethje Comments on Potential Paddy Pimblett Rematch

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje commented on a potential rematch against top contender Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett impressively submitted Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 329 to reemerge as one of the top fighters in the UFC lightweight division after he lost to Gaethje at UFC 324 earlier this year. Since he won in such a devastating fashion and since Gaethje does not have his next opponent lined up, there have been some suggestions that the UFC could book a rematch between these two rivals.

But Gaethje isn’t interested.

Justin Gaethje Not Interested in Paddy Pimblett Rematch

Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show” following Pimblett’s vicious submission win over Saint Denis, Gaethje was asked if he would be interested in a rematch with the Scouser, and Gaethje replied negatively to the idea of it.

“Destined for each other, like to fight again? No. No, no, no,” Gaethje said.

It makes sense that Gaethje wouldn’t be extremely interested in this fight right now, as he just beat Pimblett two fights ago after defeating him by decision at UFC 324 to become the new interim UFC lightweight champion and then beating Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 to unify the lightweight belts.

If Pimblett wins another fight, then he’ll likely get another title shot. But beating Saint Denis isn’t a big enough win to get him back into a title fight.

Who Will Justin Gaethje Fight Next?

We still don’t know who Gaethje will fight next, but he is in no rush to get back into the Octagon following an all-out war against Topuria at the UFC White House card.

When he does return, the opponent who makes, by far, the most sense is Arman Tsarukyan, the top contender in the weight class who hasn’t fought Gaethje yet. But a rematch with Max Holloway, who knocked Gaethje out at UFC 300 and who just beat Conor McGregor at UFC 329 via first-round injury TKO, also makes sense, as does a rematch against Charles Oliveira, the BMF champion who previously beat Gaethje in 2022 by submission.

But it’s not going to be Pimblett for Gaethje in his next fight.