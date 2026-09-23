Justin Gaethje Encourages Ilia Topuria to Move Back to 145 lbs

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje has encouraged rival Ilia Topuria to move back down to the UFC featherweight division.

Before he moved up to 155 lbs, Topuria was the UFC champion at 145 lbs, so he has had success in both weight classes inside the Octagon.

However, following a beatdown TKO loss to Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250, his rival is now encouraging Topuria to move back down in weight.

Justin Gaethje Says Ilia Topuria Should Go Back to 145 lbs

Speaking on The Flagrant Podcast, Gaethje explained why Topuria should move down in weight, suggesting he would have difficulty beating Arman Tsarukyan and Paddy Pimblett if he sticks around at lightweight.

“I don’t think he’ll ever be champion at lightweight. He can’t beat Arman, he’s gonna have a difficult time with Paddy. There’s a bunch of dogs. I think he’s undersized for lightweight. That’s what I felt,” Topuria said.

Justin Gaethje Undecided on Fighting Again

While it has been assumed that Gaethje will step into the Octagon at least one more time, the UFC lightweight champion has confirmed that he hasn’t decided what he wants to do yet, as he is still battling injuries that are deciding on whether or not to compete again a difficult one to answer.

“Everyone’s like ‘fight Arman’. I have injuries I need to take care of. I haven’t made a decision. I’m 37 years old. I’ve had 40 fights. I don’t know. I don’t need to (fight again),” Gaethje said.

Should Gaethje fight again, a matchup against top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is a fresh fight for the fans and for both men, so that would likely be the fight to make if he does step back into the Octagon.

That being said, if he decides to walk away while on top of his game, you have to respect his decision to do so, since he has accomplished so much in his MMA career and you can’t hate on a man for knowing when his body has had enough. So if he feels like hanging up his UFC gloves is the right thing to do, then that’s his decision.