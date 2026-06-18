Justin Gaethje Explains How He Defeated Ilia Topuria

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje explained how he pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history when he beat Ilia Topuria.

Despite entering UFC Freedom 250 as a massive betting underdog, Gaethje defeated Topuria via fourth-round TKO via corner stoppage when the accumulation of damage Gaethje did to Topuria’s face and eyes led to his corner throwing the towel in.

For Gaethje, it was the biggest win of his UFC Hall of Fame career. But how did he do it?

Justin Gaethje Says He Fought ‘Perfect Fight’ Against Ilia Topuria

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Gaethje explained how he beat Topuria, saying he had to fight the “perfect fight” to get the job done.

“I was able to reset his feet every one to two seconds. I was very diligent about it, and I fought a perfect fight. He was completely caught off guard. He was not expecting it. That, obviously, is another part of his whole game; it’s the expectations. I’ve said it many times, I don’t go in with expectations, so that way I can never be surprised. That’s just the way I compete, and he took the opposite approach. I’ve said it before on your show, when we go to (round) two, when we go to (round) three, you’re going to be in hell, and that’s where he was,” Gaethje said.

What’s Next for Justin Gaethje?

After such an amazing performance, many people believe Gaethje would be crazy to walk away from it all and retire. But, at age 37, he has said he is at least thinking about stepping away from the sport at the peak of his career.

Right now, Gaethje is going to take his time and make a decision. He needs to talk to his family first before he decides to do anything.

If he retires, Gaethje will go down as one of the most exciting fighters to ever step inside the Octagon. Regardless of whether or not he fights again, he will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as soon as he hangs up his gloves.

If he does fight again, though, there are three options for his first title defense as the new UFC lightweight champion.

The first is a fight against top contender Arman Tsarukyan, who has been waiting a long time for a title shot. This is the fight that makes the most sense, and it would seem to be next.

The second option is a rematch with UFC BMF champion Charles Oliveira, who beat Gaethje in 2022. This would be an awesome rematch, and considering the BMF belt would be on the line in addition to the lightweight title, perhaps it’s a fight that Gaethje would be interested in.

Finally, the third option is Gaethje taking on the winner of the UFC 329 main event between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway. Gaethje vs. McGregor would be one of the biggest fights the UFC could book, while a rematch against Holloway would allow Gaethje to get revenge after being on the wrong end of arguably the greatest KO in UFC history when Holloway knocked him out with one second left at UFC 300.