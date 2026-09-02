Justin Gaethje Interested in Fighting Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje said that he is more interested in fighting Conor McGregor than rematching previous opponents.

Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 in one of the biggest upsets of the year.

He has said that he plans on taking the rest of the year off, but will likely return in 2027 and defend his belt.

The common assumption is that Gaethje will fight the winner of the upcoming UFC 331 co-main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy, and while that’s certainly possible, Gaethje said that he’s very open to fighting McGregor.

Justin Gaethje Open to Fighting Conor McGregor

Speaking to UFC on Paramount+, Gaethje said that he is more interested in fighting McGregor for the first time rather than rematches against Topuria, Charles Oliveira, or Max Holloway.

“If I could pick anybody who would I fight again? It would’ve been Oliveira or Holloway but since Topuria beat them, I’m gonna go and justify it to myself like I got them back. I guess McGregor, it would be fun to shut him up,” Gaethje said.

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Will the UFC Give Conor McGregor a Title Shot?

Coming off a first-round injury TKO loss to Holloway at UFC 329, it would be pretty surprising to see the UFC give McGregor a title shot against Gaethje.

But at the same time, you can’t completely discount it from happening, as the UFC has given title shots to fighters coming off losses in the past, and McGregor is still the biggest name in the sport and the biggest draw, as evidenced by the massive numbers that UFC 329 did at the gate and for UFC on Paramount+.

It seems more likely that Gaethje will fight the winner of Tsarukyan vs. Ruffy next, and after that, the UFC could consider McGregor for a title shot, but only if he wins a fight when he returns to the Octagon in 2027 after recovering from his torn ACL.

We’ll see what the UFC decides to do, but the fact that the champ is interested in fighting the Irishman means the first hurdle is cleared.