Justin Gaethje’s Likely Next Fight: ‘UFC Promised Us’

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje appears to be on a collision course with streaking Rafael Fiziev, the latter told Captain Hardcore in a recent interview.

Fiziev has been targeting “The Highlight” for months, and he told the outlet that the UFC has “promised” him that he’ll have the opportunity to take Gaethje’s No. 3 ranking in March.

“I’m not announcing anything, but the UFC promised us that I’ll be fighting Justin Gaethje in March,” Fiziev said (transcribed via Red Corner MMA). “Everyone wants this fight, Dana White wants this fight. I was told to get ready for March. We’re waiting for the contract to make it official.

“That’s what it is as of now. If something changes, I’ll be shocked. If it gets canceled, I’ll record a story like, ‘UFC, what’s going on?'”

Fiziev Said the UFC Wants the Fight for Either UFC 285 or UFC 286

The UFC has two scheduled pay-per-view events for March. UFC 285 will be hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the 4th, and the Octagon will head to the O2 Arena in London, England, for UFC 286 on March 18.

“That’s the only question,” Fiziev said regarding what event he and Gaethje would clash at. “They said either of those, March 4th or 18th.” Fiziev went on to say that the promotion appears all in on the contest while Gaethje has remained “quiet.”

“I like that the UFC supported this fight from the beginning,” Fiziev said. “Gaethje is being quiet, Ali Abdelaziz tried to say something. They are still doing what they’ve been doing. The UFC wants it. When the UFC wants it, they make it happen.”

Fiziev Called Fighting Gaethje ‘Dangerous,’ Says He Would ‘Easily Be Able to Fight for the Title’ If He Wins

“Ataman” then went on to explain why he was so interested in fighting Gaethje. And in short, Fiziev is pulled in by the mixture of Gaethje’s deadly striking and positioning in the rankings.

“Probably everything combined,” Fiziev said. “It’s a big challenge for me. It’s a dangerous fight for me. He’s a strong fighter, it’s also something very interesting for me, something that brings me joy and makes me energetic.

“I’ve never seen anyone call out Gaethje. Nobody said, ‘Gaethje, Gaethje, Gaethje, come fight me.’ Not sure, maybe you can correct me. I like that. I like that I’m the first to call him out and I truly want to fight him. Also, it’ll bring me closer to the title. I know I’m close. If I beat Gaethje in spectacular fashion, I’ll easily be able to fight for the title.”

Fiziev is currently ranked No. 6 in the UFC’s stacked 155-pound division. He boasts a professional mixed martial arts record of 12-1, which includes eight wins via KO/TKO. Ataman earned the biggest win of his career in July 2022 when he took out ex-lightweight king Rafael dos Anjos via fifth-round KO.

On the other end, Gaethje (23-4) is coming off his second failed attempt at hoisting undisputed UFC lightweight gold. He battled Charles Oliveira in April 2022 at UFC 274 and lost in the first round after submitting to a rear-naked choke.