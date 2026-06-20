Justin Gaethje Responds to Claims He Had Rocks In His Gloves

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje responded to claims that he had rocks in his gloves at UFC Freedom 250.

Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria in the main event of the UFC White House card in what was one of the most impressive performances we have ever seen by any MMA fighter inside the Octagon.

Despite entering the bout as a huge underdog, Gaethje beat Topuria down so badly that his team was forced to call a corner stoppage at the end of the fourth round due to Topuria’s eye swelling up so much that it closed on him, making him unable to see.

Because of the way Gaethje beat him down, there have been suggestions that Gaethje had rocks in his gloves, because some people are still in denial that he beat Topuria the way that he did.

But to those naysayers, Gaethje just laughs at them.

Justin Gaethje Responds to Rocks in Gloves Allegations

Speaking to Joe Rogan on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Gaethje responded to the allegations that he had rocks in his gloves against Topuria, calling the allegations a “compliment.”

“What a compliment. People saying I’m juiced, what a compliment. People saying I have bricks in my (expletive) gloves, what a compliment,” Gaethje said, noting that he reads comments people make about him on social media and admitting that the haters “fuel” him.

Will Justin Gaethje Fight Again?

The big question in the aftermath of UFC Freedom 250 is whether or not Gaethje will fight again.

After a career-best performance, you would think that Gaethje would want to return to the Octagon and defend the UFC lightweight title for the first time, likely against top contender Arman Tsarukyan. But Gaethje has not committed to returning again, saying that he wants to take his time to make a decision.

At age 37, Gaethje is one of the oldest lightweights in the UFC right now, but he’s clearly at the top of his game after beating Topuria, Paddy Pimblett, and Rafael Fiziev in his last three fights. That’s about as impressive a run as any lightweight has had, so with Gaethje essentially looking like the best version of himself, it would be shocking to see him step away from the game when he has been looking so good inside the Octagon as of late.

But at the same time, it’s unlikely to ever get better for Gaethje than it was when he beat Topuria on the White House lawn with United States President Donald Trump watching on from cageside. It was, quite simply, one of the greatest performances in UFC history, and Gaethje is unlikely to top it because it would be very difficult for any fighter to top a performance like that.

Ultimately, we’ll see what’s next for Gaethje inside the Octagon if he does choose to fight again. If he fights again, great, because the fans can’t wait for it. But if he steps away, you can understand and respect that decision, too. In the end, it’s up to Gaethje and Gaethje only to decide.