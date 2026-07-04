Justin Gaethje Visits Donald Trump in Oval Office

New UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje visited United States President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday.

It was on the White House lawn on June 14 when Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria via fourth-round TKO due to corner stoppage to pull off one of the biggest upsets of all time in MMA history. Trump was looking on nearby as he was sitting cageside beside his friend, UFC president Dana White.

Several weeks after he won the belt at UFC Freedom 250, Trump invited Gaethje and his family to visit him in the Oval Office.

Donald Trump Hosts Justin Gaethje at Oval Office

Taking to his social media, Trump revealed that he invited Gaethje to the Oval Office along with his family, praising the new UFC lightweight champion for his absolutely amazing performance against Topuria.

“Justin Gaethje came to the Oval Office to celebrate, with his parents, his Great Victory two weeks ago. It was one of the Highest Rated Fights in the History of Television, and what a Fight it was! Great Honor to see The Champ – He beat another truly Great Fighter who had never lost before. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

What’s Next For Justin Gaethje?

Although he had considered hanging up his gloves after beating Topuria, Gaethje is likely going to fight again, though he probably won’t return to the Octagon until later in the year, as he took a lot of damage himself against Topuria, as it was a war.

For his next fight, look for Gaethje to likely fight Arman Tsarukyan, who is the top contender in the UFC lightweifght division, or Charles Oliveira, whom holds the BMF title and who Gaethje would love to get revenge over after Oliveira finished him in 2022.

Of course, Gaethje is likely going to wait and see what happens at UFC 329 when Conor McGregor fights Max Holloway. If McGregor pulls off a huge upset and comes away with a win over Holloway, don’t be shocked at all if he somehow sneaks his way into getting a title shot due to his big name.