Justin Gaethje Says Who Should Fight For Lightweight Title Next

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje revealed who he believes should fight for 155 lbs gold in his first title defense.

Gaethje defeated Ilia Topuria to unify the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 last month in one of the biggest upsets of all time.

The 37-year-old fighter is said to be taking some time off right now while he recovers from the war with Topuria and also his five-round fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January. But when he returns, either later this year or early next year, he has his next opponent in mind.

Justin Gaethje Thinks Arman Tsarukyan Deserves Title Shot

Speaking to RMC Sport Combat in a recent interview, Gaethje said that he believes Arman Tsarukyan deserves the next crack at the UFC lightweight title, not Topuria.

“No, he’s not fighting me next. Why would (Topuria) fight me next? Arman (Tsarukyan) deserves it way more than him, and a couple of fights are going to happen between now and then (December). I didn’t knock him out. I didn’t get lucky. I beat him up. He’s going to have to get a win before he fights for a championship. He might go back to 145lbs. We don’t know what Ilia is doing,” Gaethje said (via Bloody Elbow).

Ilia Topuria Doesn’t Deserve Immediate Rematch, Says Champ

While some fans would like to see Gaethje rematch Topuria, the champ does not believe that Topuria should get an immediate rematch after losing his title in his very first title defense.

“Are you his manager? Do you work for Ilia? Do you think he should fight me next over (Charles) Oliveira, (Max) Holloway, and Tsarukyan? No, he didn’t say he wanted a rematch. If I hear him use his mouth and say, ‘I want a rematch,’ I’ll be very surprised. “We haven’t even seen him. The kid is good. Whoever fights him next is going to be in trouble, but it ain’t gonna be me,” Gaethje said.

Ultimately, the UFC matchmakers will make the final call. But Topuria is extremely unlikely to get the next lightweight title shot.