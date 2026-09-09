Justin Gaethje Explains Why Ilia Topuria Lost at UFC Freedom 250

UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje explained why Ilia Topuria lost to him in upset fashion in the main event of UFC Freedom 250.

In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Gaethje defeated Topuria by fourth-round TKO after a corner stoppage to unify the UFC lightweight titles.

While many fans, analysts, and fellow fighters were surprised by Gaethje’s underdog victory, “The Highlight” believes he knows why he won.

Justin Gaethje Explains Why Ilia Topuria Lost

Speaking to UFC Hall of Famer Demetrious Johnson on the “Mighty” podcast, Gaethje explained why Topuria was shockingly upset at UFC Freedom 250.

“I guess the best explanation for you to understand is his feet never change rhythms. He never changes rhythm with his feet. It’s always pop, pop, pop, pop, and it’s forwards or backwards. He’s very rarely moving lateral, and that’s how he fights. So ultimately it’s like about timing his feet and interrupting. The game plan was to interrupt his feet, especially when it’s so constant. It’s very easy to predict, and I’ve never seen him alter from that, start to move lateral and start to not be forward or backwards,” Gaethje said (via MMAFighting.com).

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Justin Gaethje Says Ilia Topuria Got Too Cocky

Gaethje also believes that Topuria’s head got too big before the fight as he thought it would be an easy win, but it was the opposite.

“I’m referring to the 12 weeks before the fight. Those emotional mistakes in preparation, and so he wasn’t prepared for what happened that night. And that’s his fault, because he didn’t think that it was possible for someone to be there with him for that long, or whatever it was, he forgot who he was and how dangerous his game this game is. Every fight is so individual and nothing matters. One of the biggest mistakes I’ve ever made is trying to replicate a perfect performance the next time, and it takes away from the moment that is this moment. And I guarantee that’s what he was trying to do, he was trying to replicate, that’s why he was having the same parties,” Gaethje said.