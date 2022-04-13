UFC Cuts Strawweight Fighter After OnlyFans Controversy, Trio of Losses

The UFC has released strawweight fighter Kay Hansen after her loss at UFC 273 over the weekend.

After winning in her UFC debut against Jinh Yu Frey via armbar, Hansen has lost three fights in a row, including her latest bout against Piera Rodriguez. Her record as a professional fighter now sits at 7-6.

Hansen reacted via social media, writing: “22 years young. My career is just getting started.”

Hansen also missed weight heading into the fight with Rodriguez, which was a bad look. She released a statement explaining the miss.

“I have had over 14 professional fights (98% being at 115lbs) and have always made weight fairly easy. I don’t walk heavy, I diet year round and live a very disciplined lifestyle. I have no excuses but I’m not sure what went wrong. I’m extremely disappointed and I wanna apologize to my team, opponent, the UFC,” Hansen wrote on social media.

“With that being said I’m still grateful and excited to go out and perform at UFC 273. Going to put this behind me and address it later, and focus on my performance tomorrow night. Love y’all.”

Hansen Called Out Critics After Latest Loss

Hansen might have anticipated that something was coming after her third consecutive loss, publishing a message on her social media calling out her haters.

“22 years old fighting on a stage that most only DREAM of. Obviously I’m extremely heartbroken. I may fail. I may stumble. But you bet your f—ing ass I’ll be back. I have a lifetime ahead of me. The sky is the limit!.

“To my ride or dies, I f—ing love you to death. I appreciate and love every single one of you. Anyone talking sh*t, I’m 22 living a life you can only wish for. I work my a– off and live a very disciplined life. I will live up to my full potential. I’ll be back.”

Hansen has also taken some heat recently for her “second job” as an OnlyFans model. She also addressed that criticism and “pathetic hate” through a tweet.

“And for anyone saying ‘mAyBe If ShE dIdNt HaVe An OnLy FaNs…’get a life. I train 2/3 times a day, live a disciples life and I’m the hardest worker you’ll meet. Posting a photo on a site has ZERO impact on my fighting performance. Take your pathetic hate somewhere else.”

UFC Also Parts Ways With Veteran Alex Oliveira

Another fighter the UFC has parted ways with is veteran welterweight Alex “Cowboy” Oliveira. The UFC confirmed the release to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

Oliveira has fought in the UFC since 2015, notching 22 fights in the octagon over that span. He’s lost seven of his last nine fights, including four consecutively. The latest came to Kevin Holland, who knocked out Oliveira in the second round.

Oliveira’s agent told ESPN that he does not believe finding the Brazillian fights in other promotion will be hard, considering the following he’s built.

Oliveira joins veteran Ben Rothwell as veteran cuts by the UFC in recent weeks. Rothwell boasted a professional mixed martial arts record of 39-14, with 28 wins coming via KO/TKO and seven by submission. He was on the schedule to fight Alexander Gustafsson on May 21, so it was a surprising release.