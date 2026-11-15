Kayla Harrison Defeats Amanda Nunes at UFC 334

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison defeated Amanda Nunes via fourth-round submission in the co-main event of UFC 334.

Harrison entered the fight with Nunes as a small betting favorite and was able to get the job done when she tapped her long-time rival out with a rear-naked choke in the fourth round to defend her belt for the first time.

Kayla Harrison Submits Amanda Nunes

In the first round, Nunes came out firing out of the gate, landing a series of heavy punches that hurt the champion. But with about a minute left in the round, Harrison was able to get the fight to the ground and get into a dominant position with the crucifix, where she rained down punches on Nunes’s head. Round 1: 10-9 Harrison

In the second round, Nunes pushed Harrison against the fence as she pursued a takedown for some reason. But Harrison was able to reverse her and then slam her down to the ground, finishing out the round on top. Round 2: 10-9 Harrison, 20-18 Harrison overall

In the third round, Nunes started to work for more grappling and ended up getting Harrison to the floor. But Harrison reversed position late in the round and landed some heavy ground strikes to steal back the round. Round 3: 10-9 Harrison, 30-27 Harrison overall

In the fourth round, Harrison was able to get Nunes to the floor, and she immediately sunk in a rear-naked choke to successfully defend her UFC women’s bantamweight title for the first time.

What’s Next for Kayla Harrison?

Nunes was the last big-name challenger for Harrison to fight in the UFC, so it will be interesting to see what she does next, as she could continue to fight, or she may decide to walk away on top of the sport instead.

We’ll see what happens, but either way, it was an amazing win for Harrison, who dominated most of this fight with her grappling before getting the finish late in the fight.

What a performance by Harrison, who proved, by beating Nunes, that she is the greatest women’s bantamweight in the sport today, as she beat the women’s MMA GOAT.